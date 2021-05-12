Instagram introduces inclusive new feature allowing users to display their pronouns

Instagram has announced an inclusive new feature that allows users to display their preferred pronouns in their bio.

The company announced the new addition to their platform on Twitter, saying it’s “available in a few countries, with plans for more”. As of right now, the feature is available in the United States and the United Kingdom.

If your Instagram has updated to the latest iOS, you can access the new feature by hitting “Edit Profile” and then searching in the list of items from an empty “Pronouns” field. There, you can choose up to four terms for your preferred pronouns.

The pronouns will then appear in your bio in a light grey font next to your name.

According to a press release emailed to Bustle, Instagram recognises 11 different sets of pronouns, from she/her/hers and they/them/theirs to ze/zir/zir and xe/xem/xyr. If your preferred pronouns aren’t available on the app yet, you can submit a pronoun request form here.

The official Twitter account for Instagram Comms wrote: “We’ll continue to update the list of terms over time, so that more people around the world can share their pronouns more easily. If you have suggestions you can drop them here.”

In recent years, users have been adding their pronouns to their social media bios to help normalise discussions about gender and to show solidary with the transgender and non-binary communities.

Instagram is one of the first major social media platforms to add the feature.

Social media welcomed the inclusive change to their platform.

INSTAGRAM ADDED PRONOUNS FINALLY pic.twitter.com/PE3WOIYEs0 — claire (@TPWKxCLAIRE) May 11, 2021

if u feel comfortable and wish to do so, u can now add ur pronouns to ur instagram profile ! 💗 pic.twitter.com/jPyeH1Az40 — Alex Thomas-Smith (@AlexThomasSmith) May 11, 2021

Instagram added a pronouns section and it has (some) neopronouns on 🌟 pic.twitter.com/F566dJkYAS — ًisa (@drmbait) May 11, 2021

Love the fact that Instagram has included the option to put pronouns in our profile and not just in the bio! I hope we see this feature added on all socials 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ZNA2YrOkAu — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) May 12, 2021

Well thanks, @instagram! You can now add your pronouns. It’s a simple act, but an important one. @Twitter, you next? pic.twitter.com/uXgXCcm911 — Janis Irwin (@JanisIrwin) May 12, 2021

INSTAGRAM LETS US PUT OUR PRONOUNS IN OUR DN NOW ??? WE FUCKING WON pic.twitter.com/512axUALUc — shantaria⁷❀✜ 🧈 (@NEEDYJOON) May 11, 2021

instagram now has a pronouns feature on ur profile !!!! pic.twitter.com/FDjzWu05TZ — 𝔰𝔦𝔞𝔫 𝔩𝔦𝔩𝔶 (@loadedgvnns) May 11, 2021

However, there were some who cautioned others to not pressure Instagram users into displaying their pronouns as “many people are still closeted and cannot publicly state them without risking their safety”.

remember that just because instagram has introduced a pronoun option, you should still not push anyone to put their pronouns in their bio if they are not comfortable. many people are still closeted and cannot publicly state them without risking their safety. — jesse (@em0cOck) May 12, 2021

instagram added pronouns so i would just like to remind you guys that not everyone can safely display their pronouns in their bio — just a little guy (@myst0machhurts) May 12, 2021

my closeted ass seeing my stupid but well-intentioned cisgender friends insist that there’s no reason people shouldn’t be adding pronouns to their instagram profile now re: the latest feature pic.twitter.com/OizOGQmNuI — knox (@showponyboyx) May 11, 2021

GUYS! You can add pronouns on Instagram now!! Super easy to do and so so important to show your support of your trans and nonbinary siblings! Unless your safety would be jeopardised, please do this!!

🏳️‍⚧️❤🧡💛💚💙💜🤎🖤🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/4l7pO2hGKB — Lizzie Lawton (@lawts_) May 11, 2021

ok but don’t pressure people to put their pronouns on their instagram, some people have safety reasons not to and pressuring them might make them feel worse 👍 — Harry 🎸 (@hxrry_h) May 12, 2021