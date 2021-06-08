Indian court rules in favour of protections for the LGBTQ+ community

A court in India has ordered state and federal officials to implement new regulations to respect LGBTQ+ rights.

Judge Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court had ruled in favour of a couple who complained they had experienced harassment at the hands of the police.

The couple stated the harassment occurred after their parents had filed a missing persons report.

Following the news, judge Venkatesh addressed the issue and called for the elimination of discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community.

A call for sweeping reforms, judge Venkatesh ordered the state to take action in limiting and removing the destination and harassment faced by the community.

The judge also ordered the Indian government departments (both state and federal) to return and report back with initiatives and steps to increase protections on the queer community such as awareness training.

“Ignorance is no justification for normalizing any form of discrimination,” Venkatesh wrote in his order.

The judge continues to state educators should reach out to parents, to help “sensitize parents on issues of LGBTQIA+ community and gender nonconforming students, to ensure supportive families.”

In his final ruling, the judge said he had sought information on same-sex relationships from a psychologist, according to Reuters.

The judge also said he is not “fully woke” and said he belonged to the majority in India, who are “yet to comprehend homosexuality completely”.