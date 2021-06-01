21 incredible LGBTQ+ films to watch this Pride Month

Composing a list like this a decade ago would’ve been… difficult. Over the years, however, representation for the LGBTQ+ community has grown exponentially (but alas, it’s still not enough) on the big-screen with numerous high-profile productions boasting A-List talent, box office galore and accolades at prestigious awards ceremonies such as the Oscars and Golden Globes. While authentic representation still isn’t quite there, with heterosexual actors still taking on roles that could’ve spotlighted the talents of a struggling slash emerging LGBTQ+ entertainer, it’s important to recognise the strides that have been made in cinema with more diverse and inclusive storytelling. Gone are the days when the LGBTQ+ characters were the sidekick, the stereotypical depiction of a queer person who made a fleeting appearance for comedic effect. Now, we’re centre stage. To commemorate the start of Pride Month, we’ve curated a list of the 21 best LGBTQ+ films you need watch right now. Just FYI, this doesn’t include documentaries, which will receive its own coverage later this week. Let us know what you have and haven’t seen, what you liked or disliked, or if we’re missing a crucial entry…