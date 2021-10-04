Immersive LDN’s Great Gatsby is a fabulously fun night out – review

The immersive experience is playing at the Immersive LDN studio in Mayfair in a production adapted and directed by Alexander Wright.

We’ve been to review a handful of immersive theatre productions before – although this is our first in quite some time, given the difficulty with safely staging such a show since the pandemic hit – and there have been quite mixed results. We’re aware that experiences can vary wildly, as there can be multiple possible outcomes and different paths through a show like this – but we’ve felt that some can be a little dull, with not enough going on and too much time spent milling around a central hub.

This was certainly not our experience of Immersive LDN’s Great Gatsby. The scene was set nicely on arrival, with a prettily-appointed main room featuring a bar, a grand piano and a chandelier; we had time to order cocktails and admire outfits, guessing who were guests and who were actors. When the company joined us they dived straight into a song, and an impressive Charleston number – then we were almost immediately whisked off to a side room where Gatsby spoke to a smaller group about business and investments. He then pulled us through into his bedroom and tasked us with a secret mission, but no sooner had we returned to the main room, we were whisked away again for an entirely separate quest elsewhere.

We’re aware this may not be the experience of everyone attending, but we spent pretty much all of act one completing secret missions in multiple different rooms and corridors, chatting to pretty much all the lead actors – we returned to the action just before the interval, to witness Gatsby reuniting with his true love Daisy. We were certainly kept entertained. With the first act largely concerned with more frivolous affairs, act two upped the dramatic ante significantly with most of the striking scenes from the book unfolding there.