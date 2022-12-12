Icesis Couture issues statement over Drag Race: Canada vs the World exit

Icesis Couture has issued a statement on her powerful exit from Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World.

In the latest episode of the series, the queen – who won the second season of Canada’s Drag Race – chose to leave the competition to take care of her mental health.

“It’s just too much for me. I’m just so tired. There’s just so much going on with me, personally. I’m trying to keep up, but I don’t want to anymore,” she confessed in between tears.

Icesis admitted that she “jumped back into it too soon”.

In a powerful statement to her social media followers, Icesis said it’s taken her a “couple days to absorb and gather my thoughts” on the aforementioned episode.

“Honestly, I don’t know if I’m totally there, or ever will be, but what I do know is that I am surrounded by the most beautifully amazing people. You have all showered me in love, safety, compassion and understanding,” she wrote.

“Thank you all so much from the bottom of my heart for helping me through this difficult time; without you, this moment would have been completely different and for that, I’m forever grateful.”

Icesis explained that “there was a lot that went on before filming, during filming and after filming” that contributed to her decision to leave, both “personal and professional things” that she is unable to discuss.

“All of which led me to my decision to leave the competition,” she continued.

“Someday I will share my full story on what actually happened, but for now, what I can say is that moving forward I will always choose my well-being (both mental and physical) before anything else, and always surround myself with people and situations that are only positive that enrich my life.”

The star ended her statement by thanking her fans for “welcoming me back into your homes” and for being her “cheerleaders when I can’t hear my own voice,” adding: “Thank you for going on this crazy journey with me.

“Thank you for always being right by my side.”

Icesis’ post was met with support from fellow Drag Race stars such as Kita Mean, Danny Beard, Envy Peru, Alexis Mateo, Kween Kong, Yuhua Hamasaki, Irma Gerd, Kendall Gender, Suki Doll and Ilona Verley.

You can read Icesis’ statement in full below.