Hungary’s media authority takes legal action against TV channel due to an LGBTQ+ advert

Another homophobic action from the Hungarian government

Hungary’s media watchdog, the National Media and Infocommunications Authority have announced they will be taking legal action against the RTL Hungary media group.

The legal action comes after the RTL aired an advert from the Háttér Society group.

In the emotional commercial, LGBTQ+ couples were shown reacting to homophobic comments that they encountered online.

The managing director for the Háttér Society, Tamás Dombos opened up about the situation to RTL, stating: “The purpose of the Media Authority is to silence LGBTQ organisations so that there can be no meaningful social debate on the issue.”

He continued: “We think this campaign video was an important part of social dialogue. It does not contain items that would cause any disadvantage or harm to minors.”

This isn’t the first time Hungary’s government has showcased homophobic behaviour.

Last year, Hungary introduced sweeping constitutional changes that deliberately targeted the LGBTQ+ community.

Under these new laws, the country now prohibits legal gender recognition and intentionally excluded same-sex couples from what it described as a ‘family unit.’

Hungary has also banned non-married people from adopting children, which makes it illegal for same-sex couples now to adopt.

David Vig, Director of Amnesty Hungary, opened up about these homophobic laws, stating: “This is a dark day for Hungary’s LGBTQ community and a dark day for human rights. These discriminatory, homophobic and transphobic new laws – rushed through under the cover of the coronavirus pandemic – are just the latest attack on LGBTQ people by Hungarian authorities.”

Related: Hungary orders ‘traditional values’ disclaimer for book with LGBTQ+ characters.