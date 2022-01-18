How Euphoria captures the Gen Z queer experience

Euphoria’s inherent queerness, outside of the portrayal of sexuality, is also imbued in its visuals. The show is known for its unique stylisation and its translation of emotional realism. Turbulent scenes are guided by ambient coloured lighting (blues and reds) that would wash across the set, capturing the show’s hyperreal intimacy. This environment, paired with the main cast’s overlapping narratives, draws in an inevitable feeling of camp sensibility. Euphoria’s hyperreal feeling of excess, flamboyance and drama is only heightened by its focused cinematic visuals. As a viewer, there were plenty of times I felt taken by the mood of a scene. Euphoria may have an award-winning cast, but credit is due to its stage team that seamlessly pairs its soundtrack, imagery and aesthetic to pull off what it does.

Since we’re unpacking the queerness of Euphoria, it’s worth mentioning a few of the characters’ direct intersections with queer sexuality. Many shows (Glee, Atypical, Gossip Girl) have entertained audiences with the traditional overdone coming out scene. There are plenty of movies that have given way to the trope too, but Euphoria refreshingly doesn’t. In fact, Rue’s sexuality is very loosely discussed. In fact, her attraction to Jules is not made a big deal. Equally, Schafer’s character, who is trans, faces no transphobia and her school is tolerant and accepting of transness. LGBTQ+ characters, specifically, trans characters (Friends, Ugly Betty) are often subjected to transphobic jokes and comments. Despite the show’s notable focus on trauma and abuse, it rightfully sidesteps an outdated trope that deserves to be written out. And with season two out now, we can hope transphobia stays out of Euphoria’s rotation of chaotic episodes.

The show’s handling of the queer experience is a unique one. Much like each of the characters, the LGBTQ+ ones are no different; they are all guided by emotions, reactions and consequences as the teens muddled through challenging situations. For the most part, behaviours are neither endorsed nor advocated for, but the show walks a tight line of romanticising adult-like experiences. These moments – and Euphoria’s adoption of alluring camp sensibility – contributes to the show’s self-destructive universe, one which can influence and appeal to younger audiences. So, as we follow the characters (old and new) in their latest arcs, it’s not a question of positive queer representation, but one that has been authentically well done. Few other shows have lived up to the magnetism of Euphoria, even with similar themes e.g. Netflix’s Grand Army, Riverdale, and HBO Max’s Gossip Girl. The heart of the show, which boils down to solidarity and shared experiences, is gratuitous. HBO is fiercely self-aware of what it’s bringing to the table. Euphoria isn’t the only provocative teen hit. Remember Channel 4’s British drama Skins and Netflix’s dark comedy End of the F***ing World?

Euphoria’s trademark appeal is built on how it represents Gen Z life in an American suburb. It’s a show that tests the limits of both its audiences and characters. As Maddy puts it in the season two trailer: “There’s a difference between what you think you should want and what you actually want.” And, maybe, at the core of it all, this is as much Euphoria has to offer. With no end in sight and an ongoing cultural grip on audiences, nothing has quite cut as close to the show’s queerness and controversy. After taking two years to return, the hype for Euphoria hasn’t dissipated. With raving reviews and record viewing numbers, Euphoria has continued to honour the unfiltered Gen Z experience with no bounds. To put it simply, it’s a hit that isn’t going away.