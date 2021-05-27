Hope Tala reveals her Top 10 tracks by LGBTQ+ artists for Pride Month

Hope Tala is the latest and greatest artist to be a part to our Elevate campaign; a collaboration between GAY TIMES and Apple Music to support and platform LGBTQ+ music talent as they break through into the mainstream.

The 23-year-old rising star is undoubtedly one to watch with her homegrown narratives and heartfelt lyrics. In the run-up to Pride Month, we asked Hope to name some of her favourite tracks by LGBTQ+ artists for the ultimate Pride playlist. So, get ready to indulge yourself as Hope Tala breaks down her go-to Pride bangers.

Touch Me (Victoria Monét ft. Kehlani)

My two idols on one song! I love how Victoria is able to write about specific moments in time, make us feel like we’re there, and then zoom out from them and give them broader meaning. She’s a real storyteller. This song feels like the soundtrack to every crush I’ve ever had.

Bonnie (Young M.A.)

This is one of my favourite summer songs. It’s fun and it’s cool and when I first discovered it I didn’t listen to anything else for a week. Queer rap love songs are hard to find, and Young M.A. is so important and brilliant. You can’t go wrong with a Bonnie and Clyde reference either.

Hold On (The Internet)

This song is almost 7 minutes long, yet it feels like it goes by in a flash. I could listen to it forever, it’s so beautiful. The restraint and softness in Syd’s voice is so powerful. I love the whole Hive Mind album but this is probably my number one favourite.