Culture

Hollywood mourns the death of beloved icon Angela Lansbury: ‘What a beautiful legacy’

By Sam Damshenas

Viola Davis, Harvey Fierstein and George Takei are among the celebrities paying tribute to Angela Lansbury.

On 11 October, the iconic star died in her sleep at her home in Los Angeles, California, five days before her 97th birthday.

One of the last surviving stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema, Lansbury’s illustrious career spanned eight decades.

For her work in TV, film and on the stage, Lansbury won six Tony Awards, six Golden Globe Awards and the Academy Honorary Award. She also received three Oscar nominations and 18 Emmy nominations.

Lansbury was best known for roles in films such as The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945), The Manchurian Candidate (1962) and Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971).

On television, she starred as the fictional writer Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote, which became one of the longest-running detective series in history.

Following news of her death, countless celebrities in the industry paid their respects including Harvey Fierstein, who wrote: “Angela Lansbury – She, my darlings, was EVERYTHING!”

Thought you would live forever. What an absolutely beautiful legacy you’ve left,” tweeted Viola Davis. “You have influenced generations of actors to aspire to excellence. Rest well!!! May flights of angels.”

Drag Race star Rosé described Lansbury as an “icon” and an “incredible, intelligent actress,” adding: “Timeless. She is endless inspiration for Rosé. I’m sad today. Rest as royalty, diva.”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson recalled sitting next to Lansbury “at an opening night” where he spent 15 minutes speaking with her during the intermission. “She was incredibly lovely and I’m so glad I had that brief time with her,” he said. “RIP Angela.”

George Takei tweeted: “Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul.”

Read more tributes to the late actress below.