Hollywood mourns the death of beloved icon Angela Lansbury: ‘What a beautiful legacy’

Viola Davis, Harvey Fierstein and George Takei are among the celebrities paying tribute to Angela Lansbury.

On 11 October, the iconic star died in her sleep at her home in Los Angeles, California, five days before her 97th birthday.

One of the last surviving stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema, Lansbury’s illustrious career spanned eight decades.

For her work in TV, film and on the stage, Lansbury won six Tony Awards, six Golden Globe Awards and the Academy Honorary Award. She also received three Oscar nominations and 18 Emmy nominations.

Lansbury was best known for roles in films such as The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945), The Manchurian Candidate (1962) and Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971).

On television, she starred as the fictional writer Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote, which became one of the longest-running detective series in history.

Following news of her death, countless celebrities in the industry paid their respects including Harvey Fierstein, who wrote: “Angela Lansbury – She, my darlings, was EVERYTHING!”

Thought you would live forever. What an absolutely beautiful legacy you’ve left,” tweeted Viola Davis. “You have influenced generations of actors to aspire to excellence. Rest well!!! May flights of angels.”

Drag Race star Rosé described Lansbury as an “icon” and an “incredible, intelligent actress,” adding: “Timeless. She is endless inspiration for Rosé. I’m sad today. Rest as royalty, diva.”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson recalled sitting next to Lansbury “at an opening night” where he spent 15 minutes speaking with her during the intermission. “She was incredibly lovely and I’m so glad I had that brief time with her,” he said. “RIP Angela.”

George Takei tweeted: “Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul.”

Read more tributes to the late actress below.

Angela Lansbury – She, my darlings, was EVERYTHING! pic.twitter.com/MLKlRNjxhA — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 11, 2022

Thought you would live forever. What an absolutely beautiful legacy you've left. You have influenced generations of actors to aspire to excellence. Rest well!!! May flights of angels…❤️❤️❤️https://t.co/QCwAYzELus — Viola Davis (@violadavis) October 11, 2022

Grateful we never found out any of Angela Lansbury’s opinions about anything. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) October 12, 2022

We join the world in mourning Disney Legend Angela Lansbury, who brought such incredible warmth and personality to Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast. Her unforgettable performance will forever be a classic: https://t.co/GWUlnxe9on pic.twitter.com/1Mv0MSG8y6 — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) October 11, 2022

Remembering the one and only Dame Angela Lansbury 💛 pic.twitter.com/pGl9fV3MjX — Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) October 12, 2022

We are deeply saddened to hear that Dame Angela Lansbury, the inspirational BAFTA-winning star of stage and screen whose incredible career spanned eight decades, has died. Our thoughts are with her family. pic.twitter.com/VZWx9R0nnS — BAFTA (@BAFTA) October 12, 2022

It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. #AngelaLansbury was that artist. From “Mame” to “Bedknobs” to “Murder She Wrote” to “B&TB” to “Mary Poppins Returns” she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend🙏 pic.twitter.com/CTFlrL5GPU — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 11, 2022

Disney’s beloved Mrs. Potts, Angela Lansbury…a consummate professional, a talented actress, and a lovely person. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/QsV8oEHOPh — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) October 11, 2022

I can’t even begin to tell you the countless times I’ve been so tired on a night shoot and tried to channel my inner, inexhaustible Angela Lansbury. Her stamina and brilliance were worshipful. #RIPAngelaLansbury https://t.co/Mo2TAmr5QN — Jennifer Beals (@jenniferbeals) October 11, 2022

Nobody did Mame quite like her. Rest in peace, Angela Lansbury. Thank you for your art & wisdom 💔 pic.twitter.com/6NajtxKMa3 — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) October 11, 2022

I cannot tell you how many ladies and gays are crushed, moved and feeling nostalgic about something in the past with the news of the passing of the fabulous Dame Angela Lansbury. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 11, 2022

Absolutely tragic. My heart hurts for the Broadway community. https://t.co/eC0ZCilTTi — The Rosé (@omgheyrose) October 12, 2022

Angela Lansbury is such an icon. An incredible, intelligent actress. Timeless. She is endless inspiration for Rosé. I’m sad today. Rest as royalty, diva. — The Rosé (@omgheyrose) October 11, 2022

I’m so sorry to hear about Angela Lansbury may she Rest In Peace. I saw her in Sweeney Todd twice ,such brilliant work and a kind woman. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) October 12, 2022

I'll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night. Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead. She was incredibly lovely and I'm so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) October 11, 2022

The great Angela Lansbury – one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I’ve ever met has left us. Her huge contribution to the arts and the world remains always. #ripAngelaLansbury — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) October 11, 2022

2012. And this VERY excited #theaterkid got to meet her, after one of our shows at Godspell. She poured so much love into each of us. An icon of the stage, and legend across so many mediums but, we all knew…she was always one of us :). Thank you, Angela Lansbury. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/mug68Qg0WR — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 11, 2022

I will NEVER forget the magical night I got to perform in front of and get to MEET the legend, Angela Lansbury. She was a true giant and a kind, humble and charming person. I’m blessed to have met her. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/66dlAJmjlj — Kevin McKidd (@TheRealKMcKidd) October 11, 2022