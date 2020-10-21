Hollyoaks star ‘happy to make fans angry’ with gay cop character

“Little messages like this make my day.”

Callum Kerr says he’s “happy” to anger Hollyoaks fans with his controversial new character, P.C. George Kiss.

The Scottish actor arrived onto the beloved British soap earlier this year as a police officer investigating the County Lines drug scandal.

His character has since become romantically involved with James Sutton’s long-running gay favourite, John Paul McQueen, which has earned Kerr a devoted following within the LGBTQ+ community.

In the months since P.C. Kiss debuted, however, fans have noticed a more menacing side to the character. Earlier this month, P.C. Kiss threatened John Paul’s ex-boyfriend, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), and intimidated him with his police authority.

He later manipulated John Paul into believing that James was lying about their encounter, and also caused a stir with audiences when he hurled some pretty brutal words towards his heartbroken ex-lover, Dean (Gregory Finnegan).

One fan made her feelings clear about Kerr’s performance on Twitter, telling the star: “You made me so angry tonight! Definitely the sign of an excellent actor!” She continued to say: “I have some theories about your character.”

Alongside a wink-face emoji, Kerr wrote in response: “Little messages like this make my day. Thanks Nat, makes me happy to make you angry (in a good way).”

In an interview with Inside Soap earlier this year, the actor said he’s unsure of P.C. Kiss’ sexuality.

“I don’t know if my character will be straight, gay, or a bit of both, but I’ve heard there could be a nice relationship,” he said at the time, before joking: “The more trouble there is in Hollyoaks, the more I’ll be involved in the storylines! I’m looking forward to George having as much drama as possible!”

Check out some of the best reactions to P.C. George Kiss below.

