Hit musical SIX returns to London’s West End at the Vaudeville Theatre – review

Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss’ hit show about the six wives of Henry VIII has arrived at London’s Vaudeville Theatre, its new permanent home.

SIX is quite a remarkable success story – originally a student production at the Edinburgh Fringe, it has now become a staple on London’s West End, toured the UK and has even opened on Broadway. Over the course of 70 minutes it tells us the stories of Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleves, Catherine Howard and Catherine Parr; each is afforded a solo moment, and the show is bookended by group numbers. It is – in pop concert form – an intriguing consideration of six women who have sadly been reduced to mere footnotes in history; if they were given the chance to speak, what would they say?

It’s a solid concept for a show, and it’s really not hard to understand why its popularity has endured – frankly, the songs are excellent. Don’t Lose Ur Head is an early highlight; Heart of Stone provides poignancy and a surprising amount of depth midway through; and Get Down is an absolute treat, full of brilliant punchlines. Lyrically they’re superb and yet manage to function as catchy pop numbers too. The cast has changed a fair bit since we last caught SIX, but are just as strong – each has a superb singing voice and is memorable in their own way. The backing band sounds great.