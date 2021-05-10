High School Musical star Joshua Bassett ‘comes out’ after complimenting Harry Styles

Joshua Bassett ‘came out’ as queer in a recent interview.

A clip has gone viral on social media of the actor and singer, who’s best known for his role as Ricky Bowen in High School Musical: The Series, in which he nonchalantly discusses his sexuality.

In the video, Bassett compliments British singer-songwriter Harry Styles and his “charming” personality before using the opportunity to ‘come out’ as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think he’s a nice guy, doesn’t say too much, but when he talks, it matters,” gushed Bassett.

“He’s just cool. Who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool? Also, he’s hot, you know? He’s very charming too. Lots of things. This is also my coming out video, I guess.”

Bassett rose to fame with guest appearances on television shows such as Lethal Weapon (2017), Game Shakers (2018), Dirty John (2018), Stuck in the Middle (2018) and Grey’s Anatomy (2019).

The 20-year-old was catapulted to superstardom in 2019 with his lead role on High School Musical, which also stars Driver’s License hit-maker Olivia Rodrigo.

The first season was met with critical acclaim and won the GLAAD Media Award in 2020 for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming. It’s long-awaited follow-up has been confirmed to air this Friday (14 May) on Disney+.

Bassett has also launched a career in the music industry with pop anthems such as Lie Lie Lie, Only a Matter of Time and Feel Something.

All three aforementioned songs are included on his self-titled EP, which is available now on iTunes and streaming services.