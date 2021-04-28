Herstory in the making: How the pandemic has changed the future of live drag

“Things will go back to normal and we’ll all be able to live our lives as we once did,” she says with confidence. Her season two sister, Joe Black, thinks the “little plastic booths” are here to stay for the unforeseeable future. But, she’s optimistic that we’ll once again see “rooms packed full of people” and the nights will be “long, chaotic, sweaty, wonderful, messy and glorious”. Whatever the case, BOA just wants entertainers to thrive. “We’ve been starved of human interaction and once everyone is vaccinated, hopefully we can pick back up and shake our asses in each other’s faces.” Next time Crystal performs, she hopes the audience are “so off their tits that they’re not even paying attention to me, they’re just having so much fun, drenched in sweat, Chromatica is playing and we’re all living our best lives – give me the full-on sex party rave!” Like we said above, drag queens have proven time and time again that they will conquer. But, they require our help as well. If you’re able to, support your favourite queen! Whether that’s via a purchase of their latest merch or a stream of their new single or podcast, there’s something we can all do.

