HERR to perform first ever series of drag performances on top of The O2

The O2 kicks off its all-new event series this week, Drag Up at The O2.

British drag queen Herr, known for starring in the legendary Girls Aloud tribute band Gals Aloud, has teamed up with the world’s number one music, entertainment and leisure venue to deliver a sickening first-of-its-kind drag performance – 52 metres above the ground!

It marks the first ever series of drag performances to take place on top of The O2.

Visitors will experience an unforgettable climb to the summit, where they will be met with a glass of Champagne Lanson before watching Herr lip-sync the mothertucking house down to several classic pop anthems – complete with some quintessential British references.

“I’m so excited for these performances, The O2 is iconic and I can’t wait to ‘werk’ on the roof at Up at The O2 – it’s going to be legendary. Yaaaaaas!” said HERR.

Dan Hurst, Head of Attractions, added: “We can’t wait for the launch of Drag Up at The O2 following the success of last year’s Stand Up at The O2 comedy event series. Visitors will be able to enjoy a brilliant drag performance, something we know our guests will love, in the open air with amazing views of the city.

“We’re so happy to be collaborating with Herr on this event and are so excited for what she has in store. It will be a perfect way for people to finish up their summer of socialising.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HERR (@herrthequeen)

As well as starring in Gals Aloud, which boasts Drag Race UK season one star Cheryl Hole and upcoming season three contestant Kitty Scott-Claus, Herr is known for conquering Not Another Drag Competition: All Stars. (She was one of our picks for the first season of Drag Race UK.)

Drag Up at The O2 takes place at 7pm and 7.30pm on 9, 16 and 23 September with tickets priced at £40 per person. Each ticket includes an outdoor climb led by one of The O2’s expert guides, who are on hand to assist visitors with interesting facts about the venue.

This event is for over 18s only. Tickets can be purchased via The O2’s booking website here.