Here’s your guide to the Drag Race franchise in 2022

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7/All Winners (Quarter 2)

Where can I watch it? VH1 (US), WOW Presents Plus, presumably (UK)

Over the past few months, the drag detectives of social media have been scouring the web and have come to an exciting conclusion: that Quartell Quell-esque season of RuPaul’s Drag Race consisting solely of winners is actually happening. Are you pissin’ yourself with excitement? If not, you should be, HONEY, because some of the most beloved champions in the franchise are returning to the fold to snatch the crown of all mothertucking crowns. It will presumably take the place of All Stars 7, and if it follows in the footsteps of past seasons, it should – emphasis on should – premiere this summer. Check out the rumoured cast here.