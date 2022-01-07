Here’s your guide to the Drag Race franchise in 2022

It goes without saying, but 2021 was the year of Drag Race. After the US original and UK edition kicked off the year with a bang – and a bing and a bong! – domination extended worldwide with returning seasons in Canada and Holland, as well as brand new iterations in countries such as Spain and Italy. 2021 also made herstory for trans representation when season two’s Kylie Sonique Love sashayed away with the crown on All Stars 6, becoming the first trans contestant to do so on a season hosted by RuPaul, which was later followed by Vanessa Van Cartier sweeping the competition on Drag Race Holland. Expect more herstory-making achievements this year because 2022 will consist of all of the aforementioned shows and brand new series, as well as that highly-anticipated international edition of All Stars and the long-rumoured all-winners season. Read below for all of the Drag Race that will be sashaying onto our screens this year.
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 (7 January)
Where can I watch it? VH1 (US), WOW Presents Plus (UK)
Cast: Alyssa Hunter, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco, Daya Betty, Deja Skye, Jasmine Kennedie, Jorgeous, June Jambalaya, Kerri Colby, Kornbread ‘The Snack’ Jeté, Lady Camden, Maddy Morphosis and Orion Story
The 14th season of the flagship series premieres 7 January in the United States on VH1, and will make herstory with the franchise’s first ever straight cis male contestant in the form of Maddy Morphosis, and for featuring two openly trans women in Kerry Colby and Kornbread Jeté. (The only other seasons of Drag Race to include two trans women are the sophomore season of Drag Race Thailand and All Stars 6.) Unlike past seasons, which have premiered on Netflix in the UK, Drag Race season 14 will exclusively premiere on WOW Presents Plus – the streaming platform for all-things drag. The winner, as per, will win a crown and sceptre and a cash prize of $100,000. Who are you rooting for?
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World season 1 (Quarter 1)
Where can I watch it? WOW Presents Plus (US), BBC iPlayer (UK)
The international edition of All Stars is almost here, H-E-R-E, here! RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World will see the queens of Drag Race UK go head-to-head with some of the most talented performers from other global editions of the franchise, including the original US version and Canada’s Drag Race. The series was filmed in London and will feature Drag Race UK panellists RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr. The show will also feature some sickening special guest stars as the franchise looks to crown its very first Global Drag Race Superstar. The cast for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World will be announced in the next few weeks, with the show to air on BBC Three in the UK and WOW Presents Plus in other territories. You can check out the rumoured cast for the series here!
RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 2 (Quarter 2)
Where can I watch it? WOW Presents Plus (US), BBC iPlayer (UK)
Drag Race Down Under was renewed for a second season in September, with casting coming to a close on 5 October. In a video message celebrating its renewal, Ru said: “Calling all my queens Down Under, the time has come. Casting for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season two has begun. You reckon you are a bit of a goer? Do you have what it takes to snatch the crown?” Speaking with QNews, the host said she’s “thrilled to produce and host” a brand new season and that she’s “only just begun” to shine a worldwide spotlight on the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Australasian drag scene. The first season of Drag Race Down Under was mired in controversy due to the amount of favouritism towards some of the contestants and various racist scandals, so here’s hoping season two will be a reboot, of sorts.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7/All Winners (Quarter 2)
Where can I watch it? VH1 (US), WOW Presents Plus, presumably (UK)
Over the past few months, the drag detectives of social media have been scouring the web and have come to an exciting conclusion: that Quartell Quell-esque season of RuPaul’s Drag Race consisting solely of winners is actually happening. Are you pissin’ yourself with excitement? If not, you should be, HONEY, because some of the most beloved champions in the franchise are returning to the fold to snatch the crown of all mothertucking crowns. It will presumably take the place of All Stars 7, and if it follows in the footsteps of past seasons, it should – emphasis on should – premiere this summer. Check out the rumoured cast here.
Drag Race Espana season 2 (Quarter 3)
Where can I watch it? WOW Presents Plus (US, UK), ATRESplayer (Spain)
Following years of speculation and rumours, the first ever season of Drag Race Espana aired in 2021 to overwhelmingly positive reviews from viewers, who hailed the series as “refreshing” thanks to its exploration of Spanish culture, the chemistry between the contestants and the judging panel – particularly for host Supremme de Luxe. It came as no surprise when it was confirmed for a second outing by ATRESplayer PREMIUM in August. According to the streamer, season two will feature 12 contestants and two more competitive episodes than the first season, and Supremme will return as host alongside regular panellists Ana Locking, Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo.
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 4 (Quarter 4)
Where can I watch it? WOW Presents Plus (US), BBC iPlayer (UK)
Weeks before Krystal Versace was crowned the UK’s Next Drag Superstar, the BBC confirmed a fourth season of the critically-acclaimed British spin-off on their Instagram account. Casting opened on 27 October, with a deadline of 10 November. In our January cover interview with Krystal, the Sex on Legs said she received the call for season three as she was “wrapping my parents’ Christmas presents,” so we wouldn’t be surprised if the new cast is already confirmed and the queens are already recruiting designers and panic buying materials from Amazon for their garments. We forese a similar release strategy as season two and three for UK vs the World and season four, so expect a September/October premiere for this one.
Canada’s Drag Race season 3 (Quarter 4)
Where can I watch it? WOW Presents Plus (US, UK), BBC iPlayer (UK)
The sophomore season of Canada’s Drag Race aired last year to widespread critical acclaim, with praise aimed at its eclectic roster of contestants and brand new judging panel, which consisted of returning host Brooke Lynn Hytes, television personalities Brad Goreski and Traci Melor, as well as actress Amanda Brugel. A few weeks before Icesis Couture conquered over Pythia and Kendall Gender and usurped Priyanka as the Queen of the North, the third season was announced on social media, which claimed casting opened on the same day (10 November) and ended on 5 December.
Drag Race Holland season 3 (Quarter 4)
Where can I watch it? WOW Presents Plus (US, UK)
Although Drag Race Holland hasn’t been confirmed to return for a third season, and its second instalment received a more mixed reception to the first, we’re fully expecting the brilliant Fred Van Leer to return as Holland’s answer to RuPaul later this year. With season one premiering in September 2020 and its follow-up in August 2021, it seems likely that season three will air at the end of quarter three or the start of quarter four.
Drag Race France season 1 (TBA)
Where can I watch it? WOW Presents Plus (US, UK)
Bonjour, bonjour, bonjour! According to World of Wonder, Drag Race will be opening its werkroom doors to French drag talent this year. “Casting has officially begun for @dragrace_fr,” the production company wrote in a tweet. “If you have the Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent to become France’s Next Drag Superstar, apply today! Coming soon, full availability TBA.” Not much is known about the series, but it’s expected to follow the same format as the US original and its various spin-offs.
Drag Race Philippines season 1 (TBA)
Where can I watch it? WOW Presents Plus (US, UK)
Back in August, a Filipino edition of Drag Race was announced with World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey stating at the time: “The Drag Race franchise has shined a spotlight on so many incredible queens from around the world and we are so excited to introduce audiences to the dazzling queens of the Philippines. WOW Presents Plus was created to serve as a springboard for underrepresented voices, so we are thrilled to exclusively premiere Drag Race Philippines on the platform for our global viewers.” Alongside the announcement, World of Wonder released a video of Mama Ru calling on the sickening queens of the Philippines to submit for casting. The host, judges, cast and premiere date will be ruvealed at a later date. You can watch the official announcement here.
Drag Race Italia season 2 (TBA)
Where can I watch it? WOW Presents Plus (US, UK)
This one’s a bit tricky. Drag Race Italia flew under the radar when it premiered in November due to incredible returning seasons in the UK and Canada, and was widely criticised by viewers for the lengthy runtime – some episodes, for example, clocked in at one hour 45 minutes. The decision to crown a queen, Elecktra Bionic, with zero challenge wins – a first for the franchise – when runner-up Farida Kant had two wins under her belt was also met with harsh reviews. We’re still awaiting news on a renewal, but an international version of Drag Race hasn’t faced cancellation yet, so we foresee a quarter four premiere for a (hopefully rejigged) season two.
Drag Race Thailand season 3 (TBA)
Where can I watch it? WOW Presents Plus (US, UK)
It’s been three years since Angele Anang conquered the second season of Drag Race Thailand, making herstory in the process as the franchise’s first ever trans winner. The series embarked on a hiatus in 2020 and 2021, but will finally – we repeat, finally! – return to our screens later this year with host Art Arya and co-host Pangina Heals. Both seasons aired in the first quarter of their respective years, but with no information about the season – other than its confirmation – this could drop anytime this year. We’ve waited three years, so what’s a few more months?