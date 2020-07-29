Here’s your first look at Sarah Paulson as Nurse Ratched in Netflix prequel

Netflix has unveiled the first look at Ratched and revealed its release date.

A prequel to classic movie One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, the highly-anticipated series will star American Horror Story veteran Sarah Paulson as the infamous nurse and heartless title character who uses her authority to torture her patients.

Ratched will be set in 1947 and will follow Mildred as she arrives in Northern Carolina to “seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind,” where she will present herself as the “perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be.”

The official synopsis reads: “As she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.”

The series, which has received a two-season order at Netflix, will also star Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson and Charlie Carver as Huck.

Deep breath for even more star power: Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte and Vincent D’Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Paulson said she “identified very deeply” with Mildred’s loneliness and that is what ultimately drives the character, “a pursuit of survival and of finding some sense of home.”