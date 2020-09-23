Here’s why Riverdale star Lili Reinhart was afraid to come out as bisexual

Lili Reinhart has explained why she waited to publicly come out as bisexual.

The 24-year-old actress, best known for her role as Betty Cooper on Riverdale, came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community earlier this year during Pride Month, telling fans that she identifies as a “proud bisexual woman”.

In a new interview with Jeffrey Masters for LGBTQ&A, a podcast produced by The Advocate magazine, Reinhart said she refrained from coming out as bisexual sooner because of the harmful stereotypes and assumptions that still surround the community.

“I’ve wanted people to know that I am bisexual, but I’ve never felt that there was a right time to do it,” she admitted. “I was afraid of coming out. I didn’t want people to tell me that I was lying to get attention or something. And so I just kept my mouth shut.

“I also I’ve told people in the past and they’ve told me, ‘Oh, it’s a phase.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, great, thanks.’ So that’s discouraging, obviously.”

Reinhart said she attempted to come out as “nonchalantly as possible” because she doesn’t consider a person’s sexuality to be a “big deal,” adding: “The way I look at the world right now, I’m like, ‘Isn’t everyone bisexual?’

“So I didn’t really feel like this was any breaking news by any means. And so to get the attention that I got was surprising to me. I wasn’t expecting it.”

Later, the star said she first experienced same-sex attraction in fifth grade – calling it an “interesting revelation” – and that she didn’t question her sexuality until she moved to LA at the age of 18 and felt a romantic connection with another woman.

“I really identified as straight. I didn’t really think about it other than that, until I was put in a position where I found myself really attracted to this one girl that I was hanging out with,” she added. “I’ve realized that it’s just part of me and I didn’t really stop to even think about it until a couple of years ago.”