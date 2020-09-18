Here’s why production “strongly recommended” for Roem to change her Drag Race Holland runway

“It was no surprise at all,” says Roem. “I had an entirely different concept for my runway but production strongly recommended me not to do it before the season, because of course, we have to submit all of our runway looks in advance.” The 21-year-old performer, who hails from Urk, Netherlands, became the first queen to receive the (Pork)chop on the first ever season of Drag Race Holland. For their first ever runway, the 10 competitors stomped the runway in a legendary look inspired by their favourite queen. Some of the contestants opted for a more traditional route, while Roem embraced her inner Evil Queen as the iconic villain from Snow White. Sadly, she received harsh critiques from the judging panel and after a lip-sync showdown to Madonna’s Express Yourself against Megan Schoonbrood, sashayed away in 10th place. Roem adds: “I wasn’t feeling it at all. It just wasn’t really what I wanted to bring, especially for the first runway.” We spoke to the self-described “social media queen” after her elimination to discuss her time on the long-awaited Dutch spin-off, her Snatch Game character (of course), and her original look for this week’s runway.

Hi Roem! How are you?

I’m doing amazing actually, how are you?

I’m great thank you! So, Drag Race Holland premieres tonight…

It’s so exciting! I really can’t wait to see what everyone is going to think.

Have you watched the episode back yet?

We actually watched the first two episodes with the entire cast last week! It was very exciting. It wasn’t really like a fully finished edit so it’s exciting to see what they will make of it. But we have an idea of what is coming….

What was it like watching it back with all of your season one sisters?

Dramatic… No, there were so many mixed feelings. I was pretty emotional watching it back because I was in the moment again. They did such such a good job with putting everything together so we just had a great time watching it.

The production is… insane.

I didn’t even expect that myself to be honest, because… Yeah, of course, it’s Drag Race but we didn’t know what to expect when we walked into the pink room. It’s like, ‘Oh my god, it’s actually Drag Race,’ you know?

How does it feel to have made it onto the Olympics of Drag?

I don’t know if you know a lot about me, but I have been a big fan of Drag Race for the last couple of years and I’ve made little parody videos. So, to actually be on the show is a weird, full-circle moment. It’s a dream come true but also like a nightmare come true! It’s so many things at the same time. I still can’t even process it. I think that after this episode I will start to realise that I’m actually a RuGirl now.

Did you expect to fall in the bottom in the first episode?

Well, I know the show, of course. I knew what was going on, so I wasn’t too happy with my runway look. I kind of expected something to happen and I already know that the social media queens don’t really get… It’s not really the best to be named a ‘social media queen’, so there’s always this expectation of you that you’re not going to do well. I was just hoping that it wouldn’t go that way.

How did you feel on the main stage when they called your name?

It was no surprise at all. I had an entirely different concept for my runway but production strongly recommended me not to do it before the season, because of course, we have to submit all of our runway looks in advance. So I was like, ‘Fine.’ Then I did my alternative look and I just wasn’t happy with it so it didn’t come as a surprise. I wasn’t feeling it at all. It just wasn’t really what I wanted to bring, especially for the first runway.

What was the original look you wanted to show?

I was actually going to do a Medusa-inspired look, which was kind of a Medusa warrior. The producers said she’s not a queen? There were little fights about that and I was like, ‘I really want to do it! I already have the costume.’ But yeah, it was a bit of a thing, and I still kind of feel bitter about it. I wish I’d done it, but you can’t change it.