Here’s why It’s A Sin won’t return for a second season

Russell T. Davies has explained why there won’t be a second season of It’s A Sin.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter for their TV’s Top 5 podcast, the queer visionary revealed that the LGBTQ+ drama was always designed to be a a standalone story and that it “said everything” that he wanted to say.

“The only long-running thing I’ve ever done is Doctor Who and that’s because Doctor Who is designed to be long running. I’m not quite sure [what’s next],” admitted Davies.

“A couple of people have contacted me asking them to mentor them, which I’ve done. I love doing that; both of those shows have been picked up. Strangely, I find myself as a script editor after all this time. I will start writing.

“I don’t know how I follow something like It’s a Sin. I think I’m just going to write something funny. I look at my career and I’m a bit puzzled on when I became such a tragedian, when I’m a really big laugh actually.”

It’s A Sin was always planned to be a miniseries, according to Davies, despite the mass amounts of potential for the series to explore the AIDS crisis over various seasons. “It’s what I like to do; it was always a one-off for me,” he continued.

“When the channel controller picked this script up I can remember him saying, “Oh, this is great. The ’80s. There’s tons of music. We could run this for years.” He was very much seeing it as a show that we do ’81 this year, ’82 next year, ’83, ’84…”

He added: “I was like, “Oh dear, sorry. This is just a one-off.””

It’s A Sin, which follows a group of friends in 1980s London who grow up in the shadow of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, received acclaim for its powerful storytelling, incredible cast, and bringing LGBTQ+ history to a mainstream audience.

Olly Alexander leads the cast as 18-year-old Ritchie Tozer, who leaves his family home on the Isle of Wight to move to the Big Smoke in search of fame and success.