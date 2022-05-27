Culture

Here’s who was blocked on the latest episode of Drag Race All Stars 7

By Sam Damshenas

RuPaul’s Drag Race just delivered another stellar episode of All Stars 7.

On last week’s episode, the eight winners flexed their best impersonation skills for not one, but two Snatch Game performances. The episode received near universal acclaim and made herstory as the franchise’s top-rated episode on IMDB.

For her Oscar-worthy tribute to Judy Garland, as well as her eerily accurate impersonation of Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne, Jinkx Monsoon received 10s, 10s, 10s across the board from the panel – and social media – and won her first Legendary Legend Star.

In the lip-sync showdown to Adele’s Rumour Has It, Jinkx faced off against Trinity the Tuck, who was blocked from receiving aforementioned star in the premiere by her season nine sister Shea Couleé. After impressing the judges with her comedic turn, Jinkx ‘awarded’ the Platinum Plunger to Shea.

For their third challenge, the winners were tasked with serving three looks for The Realness of Fortune Ball, inspired by the iconic game show The Wheel of Fortune. The three categories were as follows: Vanna White Realness; Before and After; and Realness of Fortune Eleganza.

The latter required the queens to concoct a look made from materials in a single colour palette inspired by a vacation destination, a reference to the vacation prize packages that are often awarded on Wheel of Fortune.

While all the queens were commended for their looks, including Jinkx, who had difficulties with her vision (and the sewing machine), it was Shea, Raja, Trinity and Jaida Essence Hall who were singled out for praise.

Trinity and Jaida earned top marks, both winning their first Legendary Legend Star in the process. The subsequent lip-sync smackdown to Beyoncé’s Green Light left the panel and remaining winners in awe.

However, Trinity’s comedy-infused performance wasn’t enough to conquer over Jaida’s fierce ponytail flip and energetic choreography.

As Jaida prepared to ‘gift’ a queen with the Platinum Plunger, she admitted in her confessional that she doesn’t “want to think too hard about strategy” like her fellow contestants because she’ll “confuse” herself.

“That’s a real fact,” added Jaida. “But at the same time, the name of the game is making it to the top four and getting that $200,000, so if I gotta block a bitch, I’ll do it.”

Ultimately, Jaida chose to block last week’s winner Jinkx from earning another Legendary Legend Star, to which the season five winner responded: “You know what? I deserve this.”

On next week’s episode of Drag Race All Stars 7, the winners will improv their way through “the enchanted TV court show, Fairytale Justice”.

Here's how social media reacted to the All Stars 7 Ball:

