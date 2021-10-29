Here’s who the eliminated Drag Race UK queens planned for Snatch Game

On this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, the seven remaining contestants flexed their improv skills as they impersonated celebrities in the Snatch Game. The fan-favourite maxi-challenge separates the drag queens from [insert country here]’s Next Drag Superstar, as seven winners have gone on to win the crown: Jinkx Monsoon, Bob the Drag Queen, Alaska Thunderfuck, Aquaria, Trinity the Tuck, The Vivienne and Shea Coulee. Sadly, a lot of the contestants don’t make it to this point, as it usually occurs (bar All Stars) halfway through the season. So, when we spoke to this season’s eliminated competitors – Anubis, Elektra Fence, Victoria Scone, Veronica Green and Charity Kase – we just had to find out which famous celeb they planned to pay homage (and take the absolute piss out of) on Snatch Game, from Theresa May to Him from The Powerpuff Girls…
Anubis
“I brought five Snatch Game characters,” said Anubis. After we pressed for an answer, the queen said: “Erm… No. I’m sorry I can’t! But you will find out why babes, there’s a special project coming and you’ll love it. It’ll be worth it, I promise.”
You can read the interview in full here.
Elektra Fence
“I wanted to do the acting challenge, the singing challenge – Snatch Game! I had the best character for Snatch Game. I was either gonna do Jane McDonald or Princess Margaret or Theresa May. Imagine me as Princess Margaret? Actually, I won’t tell you who I was gonna do because I’m gonna be on All Stars. It was so much fun. I wanted to do it all, really. But, it is what it is. Leave them wanting more, as I say. Don’t know who says that, but…”
You can read the interview in full here.
Victoria Scone
“I’ll tell you one of them! I was going to do, potentially, Danny Dyer, which would probably surprise you. But, I really wanted to potentially have a backup, at least, of a male character. Lots of people have been asking me to do certain people, but yeah. I’ll leave that to your imagination!”
You can read the interview in full here.
Veronica Green
“I had the same Snatch Game planned for both seasons because I never got to do it. First time around, I was playing more into the improv side of things, which as we learn, I’m terrible at improv! Whereas for season three, I had jokes written, I had a whole game plan. I was ready for it. I was going to do Kate Bush. That was my number one choice. I’m sad that I didn’t get to showcase that because it was really funny. But you know, I proved now that I am good at comedy in some elements. My mini challenge this week, I had a sort of rudemption that I can be funny. So who knows? Maybe I’ll come back for an All Stars and you’ll get it to see it all.”
You can read the interview in full here.
Charity Kase
“Okay, so I had two options for Snatch Game. Number one was the devil and I was gonna be like Him from The Powerpuff Girls. Very camp! Then I had Mystic Meg as my second option. The same as Joe Black actually, so I reckon she will pop up in future! […] I wanted to do something that was a bit more out of the box. I had some great lines for Meg, as well. It would have been fun but it wasn’t meant to be and I genuinely felt ready to leave the show at this point. I was not really having a great time. I felt so low on myself. It was like a weight off my shoulders, honestly.”
You can read the interview in full here.