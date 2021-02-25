Here’s who made the top five of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2

Six queens became five on this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

For their latest maxi-challenge, the contestants – A’Whora, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ellie Diamond, Lawrence Chaney, Sister Sister and Tayce – were tasked with creating a “super-shero” ensemble.

Maya Jama joined RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton the panel, while Drag Race alum Raven made a special guest appearance to provide the queens with moral support – and of course, makeup tips.

(Last year, the season two and All Stars 1 runner-up earned a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Makeup for her work on the series.)

Following their main stage presentations, A’Whora earned her second win after serving Clap for the NHS-realness in a stunning Lady Gaga-esque outfit, with a “CBeebies”-inspired Ellie Diamond taking the runner-up position.

Both Lawrence and Bimini were declared safe, while Sister Sister and Tayce – the latter of whom literally spilt blood in the werkroom – received harsh critiques from the judges, resulting in both performer’s second time in the bottom two.

After a lip-sync battle of epic proportions to Jess Glynne’s number one hit Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself, Tayce landed a position in the coveted top five while Sister Sister was told by Mama Ru to sashay away.

“It has genuinely been the stupidest experience of my life,” said the star.

“I’m feeling devastated that I’ve left the party early, but I just feel super, super proud of myself. It’s genuinely been the most life-changing experience ever.”

She then joked: “I’ll be excited to see who wins this, because I thought they were all awful and lacked everything. I need a hot dunk in a big bath. I think I need to take these giant teeth out as well… They need a rest.”