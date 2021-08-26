Here’s who made the final four of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6

Following last week’s lip-sync smackdowns, the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 finally ru-vealed which queens made it to the final four.

After Silky Nutmeg Ganache’s iconic streak of lip-sync wins, the only thing that stood between her and a place in the final five was one last battle against Eureka.

RuPaul left fans waiting all week to learn which queen was told to “sashay away” once and for all and which would compete against those remaining for a place in the final four.

At the start of the episode, Eureka was declared the winner of the lip-sync smackdown – ending Silky’s time on All Stars 6, which even RuPaul called “legendary, for good”.

The mini-challenge then saw Ginger Minj, Kylie Sonique Love, Eureka, Trinity K. Bonet and Ra’Jah O’Hara attempt to deliver the best “Pride photo op” possible after quickly designing their own outfit.

Kylie snatched the challenge win after snapping a hilarious picture, which led to RuPaul explaining this week’s maxi-challenge – to “entertain us with true stories of your life as a drag queen” through individual monologues delivered on stage.

Each queen then told their story to the judges one at a time, before RuPaul announced Eureka as the winner of the challenge.