Here’s where and when you can watch Kristen Stewart’s LGBTQ+ Christmas film

Happiest Season is skipping cinemas for a digital release.

The LGBTQ+ Christmas film has been acquired from Sony Pictures by Hulu to be distributed in the US. However, the studio will share rights to the movie, so it will potentially be shown in cinemas in Canada and other places internationally.

Clea DuVall, who directed and appears in a supporting role, said of the move: “I am beyond grateful to Hulu for providing an incredible home for Happiest Season, and I’ll forever cherish my journey with Sony Pictures who felt just as strongly as I did about the value of bringing the first major LGBTQ+ holiday rom-com to audiences.

“I’m hopeful that this universal story, told through a unique lens, will join the long list of holiday classics that continue to bring all of us so much joy and happiness.”

Happiest Season follows the story of Abby (Kristen Stewart), who plans to propose to her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) while attending Harper’s annual Christmas party, only to discover that she hasn’t yet come out to her conservative parents.

It also stars Mary Steenburgen (Elf), Victor Garber (Alias), Alison Brie (Community), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and Ana Gasteyer (Mean Girls).

In a recent interview with People, DuVall said she’s a “huge fan” of holiday films, but had “never” seen her story represented, adding: “Happiest Season felt like a great opportunity to tell a universal story from a new perspective.”

Stewart said: “I think I’ve wished to see a gay Christmas rom com my whole life. I’m so happy and proud of Clea for bringing this into the world.

“I love when a holiday movie makes you long for an idea of home, but also examines how hilarious and hard reality at home can be sometimes.”

DuVall also said that Happiest Season was “one of the most fun sets” she’s worked on throughout her career so far, “from the cast to the crew, everyone showed up each day with an excitement and energy that made every day a joy.”

“We couldn’t have had a better more loving pack of weirdos supporting each other on this one,” continued Stewart. “Had an absolute blast.”

Happiest Season will debut 25 November on Hulu.