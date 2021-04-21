Here’s where and when you can watch Drag Race Down Under in the UK

The first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under has found its home in the UK.

Like Drag Race UK, the long-awaited series will be available to UK viewers this May on BBC iPlayer.

Fiona Campbell, Controller at BBC Three, said: “Following an incredible series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, BBC Three are delighted to be bringing another dose of Drag Race magic to UK audiences in the form of Drag Race Down Under.

“It’s another great opportunity for us to work with World of Wonder and I hope that fans enjoy this first series from Australia and New Zealand.”

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, Executive Producers at World of Wonder, said they are “thrilled to be continuing our relationship with the BBC to bring the creative queens of Drag Race Down Under to UK audiences.”

Down Under will be the third iteration in the franchise with RuPaul and Michelle Visage on the judging panel after the American original and Drag Race UK. Like the latter’s first season, Down Under will run for eight episodes.

RuPaul and Michelle will be joined on the panel by Rhys Nicholson. The Australian comedian said: “The first words RuPaul ever said to me were ‘welcome to the family’ and that’s exactly what it feels like. A family.

“Ru and Michelle are my new mummies. I hope the editors took out the bits where I’m just staring at them wide eyed trying to comprehend sitting next to them.”

The 10 fierce Australian and Kiwi contestants are as follows: Anita Wigl’it, Art Simone, Coco Jumbo, Elektra Shock, Etcetera Etcetera, JoJo Zaho, Karen from Finance, Kita Mean, Maxi Shield and Scarlet Adams.

You can view their official profiles here.

Ru said she cannot wait for viewers “to see that Down Under queens have some of the biggest charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talents in the world.”

Drag Race Down Under will sashay onto our screens on – drum roll please! – 1 May. It will be available in the United States and select territories on WOW Presents Plus, TVNZ on New Zealand and Stan in Australia.

Watch the first official teaser here or below.