Here’s when you can watch a brand new episode of Euphoria

HBO have announced the date for the first of two special Euphoria episodes that will bridge the gap between season one and two.

The first episode, titled Trouble Don’t Last Always, airs 6 December and will follow Rue (Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas.

Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the episode will also star Colman Domingo, who memorably played Rue’s mentor in the show’s debut season.

On her social media accounts, Zendaya revealed that Hunter Schafer will also reprise her role as Jules Vaughan, writing: “We really missed them. Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon.”

The release date for the second episode is yet to be announced.

Earlier this year, Zendaya teased that the producers of Euphoria were working on a one-off episode that can be done with a limited crew, “something to live on until we can go into season two.”

“We’re trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season two that we’re all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want, but also still being very safe,” she explained. “So, we might end up doing a little bridge episode.

“I don’t really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can give people something… and give everyone who loves the show a little something so we have something to live on until we are able to go into season two.”

Like many other television shows this year, production for the acclaimed teen drama was halted due to growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, meaning we’ll have to wait until 2021/2022 to see our favourite characters return for a full second run.