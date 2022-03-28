Here’s when Harry Styles releases his brand new single As It Was

Harry Styles has announced the first single from his upcoming third studio album, Harry’s House.

On 28 March, the British singer-songwriter revealed that the lead single from the record is titled As It Was and will be released at midnight on Friday (1 April).

The news was accompanied by three images of Harry from behind as he stretches his arms in a red, sequined sleeveless outfit.

Harry’s House will be the follow-up to 2019’s Fine Line, which included singles such as Lights Up, Adore You, Falling, Golden and Watermelon Sugar. The latter became his first number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

The acclaimed album also received three nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards: Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video (Adore You) and Best Pop Solo Performance, which he won for Watermelon Sugar.

Later this year, Harry will headline the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and is embarking on a tour in the UK with support from Mitski.

He will also star in two anticipated films: Don’t Worry Darling, a psychological thriller from Olivia Wilde also starring Florence Pugh; and My Policeman, a romantic drama based on Bethan Roberts’ gay novel of the same name.

Set in 1950s Brighton, the latter sees Harry play the film’s lead character Tom, a gay policeman who marries a school teacher called Marion while being in a relationship with Patrick, a museum curator.

My Policeman also stars Emma Corrin as Marion, David Dawson as Patrick, Linus Roache as an older version of Tom, Gina McKee as an older version of Marion and Rupert Everett as an older version of Patrick.