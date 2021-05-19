Here’s when American Horror Story and its spin-off hits our screens

American Horror Story fans unite, because we finally have a premiere date for the new season and the series’ highly-anticipated spin-off.

According to FX chairman John Landgraf, American Horror Stories debuts on Hulu in July. The weekly anthology series will feature a different horror story each episode, which will likely allow for more obscure concepts we haven’t seen before.

The 10th season of American Horror Story, titled Double Feature, will follow immediately after on FX. Although Landgraf didn’t share a specific date, he said the season concludes on Halloween.

AHS creator Ryan Murphy recently revealed that Double Feature will be split into two parts.

Over the past few months, Murphy has teased the direction of the season with a photo of Grossman and Culkin on a beach in Provincetown – one of the top vacation spots in the US for the gays – and another of some gnarly looking creatures as they stomp down a dark street.

Double Feature will see the return of fan-favourite stars such as Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and Denis O’Hare.

Newcomers include Macaulay Culkin, Paris Jackson, Kaia Gerber, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Drag Race All Stars 1 winner Chad Michaels.

Ross, best known for her role as Candy Ferocity in Murphy’s critically-acclaimed LGBTQ+ drama Pose, described Double Feature as a “bloodbath” in an interview with Kalen Allen for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Listen this new season is just incredible,” she gushed.

“I already started working with Frances Conroy. The OG fans of American Horror Story are going to be thrilled. Because it got Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock all of the OG’s there, but then there’s… it’s just going to be a bloodbath.

“It’s going to be a bloodbath. I don’t know if I can watch because it’s hard for me to watch scary movies so I’m going to be covering my eyes.”

While we wait for American Horror Story and American Horror Stories, revisit our ranking of all nine seasons of the horror anthology series (so far).