Here’s what we know about Euphoria’s special Jules episode

Euphoria has confirmed the premiere date for the second part of its special double-bill which will focus on Jules.
The hit American coming-of-age series has been gifted endless praise and for good reason.
After the debut of the first season, many of us were wondering when the next season would roll around.
So, when the news of two Christmas special episodes were announced, you can imagine the online hysteria.
At first, HBO announced the festival episodes, focusing on Rue (Emmy-winner Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) separately, would air on December 6 and 7, respectively.
But, of course, as 2020 would have it, things changed.
part 2: jules – january 24th on @HBO and @hbomax pic.twitter.com/3BGhHobd8g
— Hunter Schafer (@hunters) December 7, 2020
HBO announced on their social media platforms that the much anticipated follow-up episode focusing on Jules will air January 24, 2021.
Titled F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob, the Jules’ special is likely to follow Rue’s unconventional episode format and have us very much in our feelings.
For UK viewers, the episode is likely to be available soon after its release in the U.S on Sky Atlantic.
Rue’s special episode’s premiered Sunday on HBO Max (watch the trailer here or below).
She's back ⚡️ Stream Euphoria Part 1: Rue December 6 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/e7djNYed6n
— HBO Max (@hbomax) November 30, 2020
Titled Trouble Don’t Last Always, the episode picks up after the events of the season one finale, which saw series lead Rue relapse after Jules leaves town.
Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, it also stars Colman Domingo, who memorably played Rue’s mentor in the show’s critically-acclaimed debut season.
Euphoria became the breakout television hit of 2019, with particular praise aimed at the show’s nuanced characters and representation of the modern LGBTQ+ experience.
For her performance as Rue, Zendaya became the youngest person in history to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.