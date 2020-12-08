Here’s what we know about Euphoria’s special Jules episode

Euphoria has confirmed the premiere date for the second part of its special double-bill which will focus on Jules.

The hit American coming-of-age series has been gifted endless praise and for good reason.

After the debut of the first season, many of us were wondering when the next season would roll around.

So, when the news of two Christmas special episodes were announced, you can imagine the online hysteria.

At first, HBO announced the festival episodes, focusing on Rue (Emmy-winner Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) separately, would air on December 6 and 7, respectively.

But, of course, as 2020 would have it, things changed.