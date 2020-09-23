Here’s the first trailer for HBO Max’s upcoming LGBTQ+ docuseries

HBO Max has shared the first trailer for Equal, the streaming service’s upcoming four-part docuseries about the history of the LGBTQ+ rights movement.

Queer rights pioneers, activists and political figures from the turn of the century to the 1970s will be portrayed by LGBTQ+ actors such as Anthony Rapp, Cheyenne Jackson, Hailie Sahar, Isis King, Jamie Clayton, Keiynan Lonsdale, Samira Wiley, Sara Gilbert and Shannon Purser.

“Equal honors the rebels of yesteryear with never-before-seen archival footage along with stylistic depictions that bring to life the gripping and true backstories of these leaders and unsung heroes,” HBO Max said in a press release.

“Viewers will meet a wide range of LGBTQ+ visionaries portrayed by the cast, many of whom identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

The first episode will chronicle the rise of The Mattachine Society and the Daughters of Bilitis, two of the earliest LGBTQ+ organisations on record, while the second will explore the 1966 Compton’s Cafeteria Riots, which marked the beginning of transgender activism in San Francisco.

Part three examines the contributions from the Black community of the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement, and the fourth and final episode will delve into the Stonewall Uprising – the event that led to the gay liberation movement and the modern fight for LGBTQ+ rights in the United States.

Stephen Kijak (Queer Eye) acts as showrunner and director for episodes one, three and four, with the second being directed by Kimberley Reed, who’s previously earned acclaim with documentaries Prodigal Songs and Dark Money.

The series is produced by Scout Productions, Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions and Todd Spiewak’s That’s Wonderful Productions.

Equal premieres 22 October on HBO Max. Check out the first official trailer below and the full star-studded cast – with character descriptions – here.