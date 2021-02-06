Here’s some of our favourite moments from Drag Race season 13 episode six

The girls have strapped on their boogie heels and came to slay hunny!

It’s time for another iconic episode of Drag Race season 13 and we are living for the disco moment that Mother Ru and company are giving!

This episode was filled with dancing, emotional conversations and the classic campy group challenges that we the fans hold near and dear.

Check out some of our favourite moments below.

1: Disco-Mentary

If there’s one thing we can look forward to when it comes to RuPaul’s Drag Race it’s the over the top and utterly amazing group performances.

After the girls get into pairs for the mini-challenge, Ru tasked the girls to star in the show’s very first Disco-Mentary for the episodes’ maxi-challenge.

Each group represented a specific era within the Disco movement.

During rehearsal, we saw some of the girls struggle with the choreography most notably Gottmik, Tina Burner, Tamisha Iman, and Utica Queen.

In a confessional Tamisha Iman opened up about her history with cancer and having to wear an ostomy bag during the competition.

“I’m trying, but at the end of the day, I have another problem. It’s not just the cancer. I’m here with an ostomy bag on my stomach.

“It’s an open wound and it limits my mobility. I can’t do the things I normally can do,” Tamisha says.

But the Atalanta drag legend didn’t let it hold her back and showcased her star quality towards the end of rehearsal.

Although some of the queens may have struggled during practice, they brought their A-game to the performance, stepping their p***y up to the max!

Each girl banged out the choreography and brought their unique personalities to the forefront.

Disco-Mentary is definitely a maxi-challenge for the books!