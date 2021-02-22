Here’s some of our favourite moments from Drag Race season 13 episode eight

Bring on the chorus lines and tears hunny!

Drag Race season 13 has been a hell of a ride and episode eight proved to be another insane moment in drag herstory.

From the highly anticipated Rusical to the iconic Anne Hathaway appearance, the latest episode of Drag Race has been one for the books.

Check out some of our favourite moments below.

1: The Battle Ruyale for the role of Foxxy

For this weeks maxi challenge, the queens were tasked with giving Broadway-style performances for Social Media: The Unverified Rusical.

After the excitement subsided the contestants got to work, distributing parts, and preparing for rehearsals.

Each queen relatively secured the part they desired except Denali and Rosé.

After going back and forth for the part of Foxxy, Elliot with 2 T’s suggested that the two dance queens battle it out in a makeshift audition.

Both Denali and Rosé sang a piece of Foxxy’s solo which led to the other queens deciding that the latter would be best for the part.

The decision left Denali feeling defeated and stuck with the Russian fembot role.

“Sis I am frustrated boots, I am walking away from this audition completely defeated. I don’t even want to do this Rusical anymore,” she said.