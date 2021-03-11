Here’s how fans reacted to the Drag Race UK semi-final and that surprise judge

Did the right queen sashay awa – oh, wait.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK viewers have, erm, mixed emotions about the season two semi-final, all because of a… doll.

On this week’s episode, the four remaining contestants – Bimini Bon Boulash, Ellie Diamond, Lawrence Chaney and Tayce – paid homage to one of Britain’s most iconic soap operas as they starred in the new BBC drag drama, BeastEnders.

After displaying their shade in a bitch-fest with puppets, the roles were assigned as follows: Bimini as Skat Slater, the landlady of the Queen Dick; Lawrence as Phyllis Bitchell; Tayce as Karen Bitchell; and Ellie as Thot Bottom, a thirsty take on Dot Cotton.

Before sashaying over to Albert Square, the queens received a masterclass from Sonia Fowler herself, Natalie Cassidy, who tasked them with reciting iconic catchphrases from the long-running series, including “RICKAAAY!” and “Bubbly’s in the fridge…” It was an iconic Drag Race moment, honestly.

After launching their bids for BAFTA nominations in the challenge, which was quintessentially British, the final four stomped the runway as Panto Dames, where this week’s special guest star was revealed to be [insert Eastenders theme here] “Mickay,” a doll version of Danny Dyer’s character. You can’t make this up.

Lawrence and Bimini advanced to the final, with the latter earning her fourth – we repeat, fourth – win of the series, while Ellie and Tayce battled it out in the lip-sync smackdown to the beat of Steps’ dance-pop classic, Last Thing on My Mind. It was about time we got some Steps. Now can we get some S Club 7, Atomic Kitten, Sugababes, Girls Aloud and Spice Girls? We could go on.

RuPaul ultimately awarded the queens with a rare double shantay, meaning all four contestants will go forward to next week’s grand finale and have a shot at winning the crown, sceptre and coveted title of the UK’s Next Drag Superstar.

While the challenge and lip-sync received praise from fans, this week’s special guest, the aforementioned Mickay, was – in the words of Alexis Rose – critically-reviewed. However, viewers continued to praise this season as one of the most iconic in herstory.

Here’s what fans had to say about the semi-final of Drag Race UK season two:

Omg! The guest judge on Drag Race UK 🤪😭😯 — Joey (@JoeyLDN) March 11, 2021

drag race UK social media team… how did your life change? did you get the guy? did you get the job? is your house any bigger? https://t.co/dt8lhEpWQl — jacques (@flamencolambada) March 11, 2021

absolutely not The Gays losing it over the most iconic guest judge in drag race herstory for………. that. 😒 pic.twitter.com/pa3MJr9o76 — Rx (@TheRyanFanClub) March 11, 2021

Raging at this weeks guest judge on drag race — Michael T Ogilvie (@MichaelTOgilvie) March 11, 2021

Me when I see the most iconic judge in drag race history finally revealed #dragraceuk pic.twitter.com/CIW43n1YWf — Andrew (@atxlands) March 11, 2021

Can’t believe @dragraceukbbc were hyping up a mysterious guest judge so much for this shit 😡😭 Got all our hopes up for nothing 😩 #DragRace #DragRaceUk — Tom Pickering (@tompicko22) March 11, 2021

Drag Race UK: Prepare for the most iconic guest judge in Drag Race herstory! Drag Race UK: *reveals ‘the most iconic guest judge in Drag Race herstory’* Me: #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/8ieps62xMJ — Carl (@_carlburch) March 11, 2021

the most iconic guest judge in drag race herstory is… a mannequin pic.twitter.com/iVaNLwA37h — Aidan (@aidanhalls) March 11, 2021

Loved all the Drag Race UK season one references in the Beastenders pub! #DragRaceUk — Ama not like other girls #BLM (@amachillout) March 11, 2021

Are u man tellin me Kat slater ain’t the dragrace Uk guest judge???? — Auntie Gay (@As1z_) March 11, 2021

this runway is exactly what i wanted from uk drag race! — leona (@losinggteeth) March 11, 2021

Drag Race UK really is just elite television I can’t believe this season is almost over 😭😭 — lauren (@laurenmitch98) March 11, 2021

That was just fantastic organised chaos thank u so much ugh I love UK drag race — Cole Dunn (@CKDunn) March 11, 2021

I thought season 1 of drag race UK would be hard to top but I think season 2 is my favourite — Bethanie (@bethanielk) March 11, 2021

proper creasing at this episode of drag race imagining the Americans watching them act out eastenders thinking what the fuck is going on and what are all these references — liv (@livfitzsy) March 11, 2021

Genuinely, that acting challenge was the first time in drag race history that I actually laughed and enjoyed it. So so so good! @dragraceukbbc, never end please #DragRaceUK while I’m team Bimini – I love them all. — Jordan Carroll (@carrolljordan66) March 11, 2021

I’m so mad. Of all the things Covid has stopped, stopping me from experiencing Danny Dyer on drag race is up there with one of the worst — Kitty Dunne-Mason (@kittymercedes) March 11, 2021