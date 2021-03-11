Culture

Here’s how fans reacted to the Drag Race UK semi-final and that surprise judge

By Sam Damshenas

Did the right queen sashay awa – oh, wait.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK viewers have, erm, mixed emotions about the season two semi-final, all because of a… doll.

On this week’s episode, the four remaining contestants – Bimini Bon Boulash, Ellie Diamond, Lawrence Chaney and Tayce – paid homage to one of Britain’s most iconic soap operas as they starred in the new BBC drag drama, BeastEnders.

After displaying their shade in a bitch-fest with puppets, the roles were assigned as follows: Bimini as Skat Slater, the landlady of the Queen Dick; Lawrence as Phyllis Bitchell; Tayce as Karen Bitchell; and Ellie as Thot Bottom, a thirsty take on Dot Cotton.

Before sashaying over to Albert Square, the queens received a masterclass from Sonia Fowler herself, Natalie Cassidy, who tasked them with reciting iconic catchphrases from the long-running series, including “RICKAAAY!” and “Bubbly’s in the fridge…” It was an iconic Drag Race moment, honestly.

After launching their bids for BAFTA nominations in the challenge, which was quintessentially British, the final four stomped the runway as Panto Dames, where this week’s special guest star was revealed to be [insert Eastenders theme here] “Mickay,” a doll version of Danny Dyer’s character. You can’t make this up.

Lawrence and Bimini advanced to the final, with the latter earning her fourth – we repeat, fourth – win of the series, while Ellie and Tayce battled it out in the lip-sync smackdown to the beat of Steps’ dance-pop classic, Last Thing on My Mind. It was about time we got some Steps. Now can we get some S Club 7, Atomic Kitten, Sugababes, Girls Aloud and Spice Girls? We could go on.

RuPaul ultimately awarded the queens with a rare double shantay, meaning all four contestants will go forward to next week’s grand finale and have a shot at winning the crown, sceptre and coveted title of the UK’s Next Drag Superstar.

While the challenge and lip-sync received praise from fans, this week’s special guest, the aforementioned Mickay, was – in the words of Alexis Rose – critically-reviewed. However, viewers continued to praise this season as one of the most iconic in herstory.

Here’s what fans had to say about the semi-final of Drag Race UK season two:

On next week’s finale, the queens will compete in an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza for the crown. Choreographer Jay Revell will coach the contestants in their last maxi-challenge, while Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and all of the eliminated queens will ruturn to witness RuPaul crown a brand new queen.

To hear our thoughts on the brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, subscribe to Snatched! an original podcast from GAY TIMES. Each week, we dissect all of the drama and conflama of the latest episode and chat with the eliminated queen, who spills all the T on their exit and time on the series. Snatched! is now available on all streaming services including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.