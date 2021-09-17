Here’s everything we know about RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3

Can you believe it’s only been seven months since Lawrence Chaney conquered over Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce, the United Kingdolls bing, bang bong’d the charts and RuPaul tore Joe Black to shreds over her H&M frock? Well believe it (!), because it’s time for another round of British C.U.N.T.
This month, 12 more fierce entertainers from across the nation will compete week-after-week in various maxi-challenges, stomp the runway in high-fashion ensembles and thrown down in lip-sync smackdowns to earn
a cash prize and the coveted title of the UK’s Next Drag Superstar.
Read ahead for everything we know about the season so far, from the release date, the incredible line-up of guest judges and the herstoric new crop of queens.
When and where does it premiere?
Like the past two acclaimed seasons, which have reportedly been streamed over 35 million times (drag will never be mainstream!!!), season three premieres on BBC iPlayer. It will hit our screens on 17 September. For non-British viewers, the season will be available to stream on WOW Presents Plus – you can sign up to the streamer for $3.99 a month after a 30-day free trial.
Who are the queens?
Following in the footsteps of Drag Race UK season two, there will be 12 contestants: Anubis, Charity Kase, Choriza May, Elektra Fence, Ella Vaday, Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, River Medway, Scarlett Harlett, Vanity Milan, Veronica Green and Victoria Scone. The latter makes herstory for the franchise as their first ever cis female contestant, while Veronica – who was eliminated in season two after receiving a positive COVID diagnosis – becomes the first British queen to appear on two seasons as a competitor. Speaking with GAY TIMES for our exclusive digital cover, Victoria said being cast on the British spin-off is a “big deal” for drag artists around the world who aren’t cisgender men.
“It’s very exciting. Again, a long time coming,” Victoria tells us. “There’s a plethora of diverse drag that the UK and the world is yet to devour on mainstream TV, so this is it. Here we go!” On whether she felt pressure sashaying into the werkroom as the first cisgender female queen, Victoria ruveals: “It’s a lot of weight on my very large shoulders… I went in with such a good mindset. Looking back, I was so very ready and prepared. I understand there is some pressure there but I was like, ‘I’m meant to be here.’ It all felt very right, very correct, right time and right place.”
You can read our interview with the entire cast here.
Who are the judges?
RuPaul and Michelle Visage are back for a third round, as are rotating panellists Graham Norton and Alan Carr.
Season three boasts a star-studded line-up of guest stars including Alesha Dixon, Charity Shop Sue, Elton John, Emma Bunton, Jay Revell, Judi Love, Kathy Burke, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Lulu, Matt Lucas, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Coughlan, Oti Mabuse, Russell Tovey and Steps. (We have our fingers crossed for Mis-Teeq, Spice Girls, Little Mix, Lulu and Steps lip-syncs!)
According to reports, Coyle and Love will appear on the Snatch Game panel. The former, best known for her decade-long stint with Girls Aloud, said it was “great to be part of the show. I met my long time love Ru and I got to see the new season’s queens up close.” Love added: “I loved that the contestants were so engaging and just being their fabulous selves.”
What kind of challenges can we expect?
As you know by now, there are a few Drag Race challenges that have become staples for the franchise. Over the past 10+ years, fans have become accustomed to seeing the queens compete in the Rusical, Makeover, Ball and Snatch Game, the latter of which sees the contestants impersonate celebrities in a parody of the Match Game and boasts some of the most iconic moments in the show’s herstory. Snatch Game has already been confirmed (see above), and the other three are basically a given at this point.
And looking at the past success of the Frock Destroyers and the United Kingdolls with Break Up Bye Bye and UK Hun?, respectively, we wouldn’t be surprised if the girl group challenge makes a comeback. Both tracks reached the 40 on the UK Singles Chart, making herstory in the process as two of the most successful singles sung by drag artists, so it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise.
When is the finale?
If season three adopts a similar format to its predecessor, then it should run for 10 episodes – meaning the finale should take place on 25 November. We’ll make sure to update you if that changes.
Watch the sickening trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three here or below.