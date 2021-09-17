Here’s everything we know about RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3

Can you believe it’s only been seven months since Lawrence Chaney conquered over Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce, the United Kingdolls bing, bang bong’d the charts and RuPaul tore Joe Black to shreds over her H&M frock? Well believe it (!), because it’s time for another round of British C.U.N.T.

This month, 12 more fierce entertainers from across the nation will compete week-after-week in various maxi-challenges, stomp the runway in high-fashion ensembles and thrown down in lip-sync smackdowns to earn a cash prize and the coveted title of the UK’s Next Drag Superstar.

Read ahead for everything we know about the season so far, from the release date, the incredible line-up of guest judges and the herstoric new crop of queens.

When and where does it premiere?

Like the past two acclaimed seasons, which have reportedly been streamed over 35 million times (drag will never be mainstream!!!), season three premieres on BBC iPlayer. It will hit our screens on 17 September. For non-British viewers, the season will be available to stream on WOW Presents Plus – you can sign up to the streamer for $3.99 a month after a 30-day free trial.