Here’s every medal-winning LGBTQ+ athlete from Tokyo 2020 (so far)

Against all odds, the 2020 Toyko Olympics went ahead. Following a year of closed venues, bars, and festivals, the Games have stood as a welcoming image of cross-country unity. The televised event offered an opportunity to show pride and solidarity for Team GB and, of course, neighbouring countries.

This year, the Games embodied this uplifting ethos and more. Without knowing it, the current Games were revolutionary in the field of LGBTQ+ representation and queer success. For the first time, we saw a record number of Out athletes compete in the Games and take home a staggering number of medals.

So far, we’ve seen 24 medals awarded to LGBTQ+ athletes and plenty of powerful, supportive LGBTQ+ speeches along the way. With competitors using their platform to spotlight queer success on a global platform, we can hope the sporting momentum continues to make the Games (and all sport) safe for Out and closet LGBTQ+ athletes. Keeping with our support of Team LGBTQ+, we’ve put together a list of all the athletes that have won a medal (so far) during the 2020 Games.