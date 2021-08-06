Here’s every medal-winning LGBTQ+ athlete from Tokyo 2020 (so far)

Against all odds, the 2020 Toyko Olympics went ahead. Following a year of closed venues, bars, and festivals, the Games have stood as a welcoming image of cross-country unity. The televised event offered an opportunity to show pride and solidarity for Team GB and, of course, neighbouring countries.
This year, the Games embodied this uplifting ethos and more. Without knowing it, the current Games were revolutionary in the field of LGBTQ+ representation and queer success. For the first time, we saw a record number of Out athletes compete in the Games and take home a staggering number of medals.
So far, we’ve seen 24 medals awarded to LGBTQ+ athletes and plenty of powerful, supportive LGBTQ+ speeches along the way. With competitors using their platform to spotlight queer success on a global platform, we can hope the sporting momentum continues to make the Games (and all sport) safe for Out and closet LGBTQ+ athletes. Keeping with our support of Team LGBTQ+, we’ve put together a list of all the athletes that have won a medal (so far) during the 2020 Games.
Ally Carda – Softball
Team USA
Silver
Amanda Chidester – Softball
Team USA
Silver
Amandine Buchard – Judo
Team France
Silver
Amandine Buchard – Mixed Judo
Team France
Gold
Adrianna Franch
Team USA
Bronze
Astrid Guyart – Fencing
Team France
Silver
Carl Hester – Dressage
Team Great Britain
Bronze
Emma Twigg – Rowing
Team New Zealand
Gold
Erica Sullivan – Women’s 1500m
Team USA
Silver
Hannah Roberts – BMX freestyle
Team USA
Silver
Haylie McCleney – Softball
Team USA
Silver
Jasmin Grabowski – Judo
Team Germany
Bronze
Joey Lye – Softball
Team Canada
Bronze
Katarzyna Zillmann – Rowing
Team Poland
Silver
Kelly Brazier, Gayle Broughton, Ruby Tui, Portia Woodman – Rugby
Team New Zealand
Gold
Kelley O’Hara – Football
Team USA
Bronze
Larissa Franklin – Softball
Team Canada
Bronze
Lucilla Boari – Archery
Team Italy
Bronze
Megan Rapinoe – Football
Team USA
Bronze
Nesthy Petecio – Boxing
Team Philippines
Silver
Raven Saunders – Shotput
Team USA
Silver
Raz Hershk – Judo
Team Israel
Bronze
Sanne van Dijke – Judo
Team Netherlands
Bronze
Stefanie Dolson – 3-on-3 basketball
Team USA
Gold
Tierna Davidson – Football
Team USA
Bronze
Tom Daley – Diving
Team Great Britain
Gold
Yulimar Rojas – Triple Jump
Team Venezuela
Gold