Here’s every medal-winning LGBTQ+ athlete from Tokyo 2020 (so far)

The Summer Olympics has championed the world’s greatest athletes, including a record-breaking number of LGBTQ+ sportspeople, many of whom brought a medal home for team LGBTQ+!

WORDS BY ZOYA RAZA-SHEIKH

6th August 2021

Against all odds, the 2020 Toyko Olympics went ahead. Following a year of closed venues, bars, and festivals, the Games have stood as a welcoming image of cross-country unity. The televised event offered an opportunity to show pride and solidarity for Team GB and, of course, neighbouring countries.

This year, the Games embodied this uplifting ethos and more. Without knowing it, the current Games were revolutionary in the field of LGBTQ+ representation and queer success. For the first time, we saw a record number of Out athletes compete in the Games and take home a staggering number of medals.

So far, we’ve seen 24 medals awarded to LGBTQ+ athletes and plenty of powerful, supportive LGBTQ+ speeches along the way. With competitors using their platform to spotlight queer success on a global platform, we can hope the sporting momentum continues to make the Games (and all sport) safe for Out and closet LGBTQ+ athletes. Keeping with our support of Team LGBTQ+, we’ve put together a list of all the athletes that have won a medal (so far) during the 2020 Games.

Ally Carda – Softball
Team USA
Silver

Amanda Chidester – Softball
Team USA
Silver

Amandine Buchard – Judo
Team France
Silver

Amandine Buchard – Mixed Judo
Team France
Gold

Adrianna Franch
Team USA
Bronze

Astrid Guyart – Fencing
Team France
Silver

 

Carl Hester – Dressage
Team Great Britain
Bronze

Emma Twigg – Rowing
Team New Zealand
Gold

Erica Sullivan – Women’s 1500m
Team USA
Silver

Hannah Roberts – BMX freestyle
Team USA
Silver

 

Haylie McCleney – Softball
Team USA
Silver

Jasmin Grabowski – Judo
Team Germany
Bronze

Joey Lye – Softball
Team Canada
Bronze

Katarzyna Zillmann – Rowing
Team Poland
Silver

Kelly Brazier, Gayle Broughton, Ruby Tui, Portia Woodman – Rugby
Team New Zealand
Gold

 

Kelley O’Hara – Football
Team USA
Bronze

Larissa Franklin – Softball
Team Canada
Bronze

Lucilla Boari – Archery
Team Italy
Bronze

Megan Rapinoe – Football
Team USA
Bronze

Nesthy Petecio – Boxing
Team Philippines
Silver

Raven Saunders – Shotput
Team USA
Silver

Raz Hershk – Judo
Team Israel
Bronze

Sanne van Dijke – Judo
Team Netherlands
Bronze

Stefanie Dolson – 3-on-3 basketball
Team USA
Gold

Tierna Davidson – Football
Team USA
Bronze

Tom Daley – Diving
Team Great Britain
Gold

 

Yulimar Rojas – Triple Jump
Team Venezuela
Gold

