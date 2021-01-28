Here’s all the LGBTQ+ friendly TV shows coming to Disney+ in the UK

Disney+ have announced the brand new line-up for Star.

The sixth brand to launch on the service, Star will double the amount of content available on Disney+ with productions from Disney’s creative studios, such as Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television.

Over 75 television series will be added including LGBTQ+ favourites such as American Dad, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Desperate Housewives, Family Guy, Grey’s Anatomy, Modern Family, Scandal, Scream Queens, Ugly Betty and The X-Files.

Star have also announced an original thriller-drama from Big Little Lies alum David E. Kelly called Big Sky, which will follow two private detectives as they search for sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver.

It stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jade Pettyjohn, Jesse James Keitel, John Carroll Lynch and Ryan Phillippe.

More original titles include Solar Opposites, an animated sitcom from Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan. Love, Simon spin-off series Love Victor will also be available to stream in its entirety, as well as Hulu’s short-lived Marvel drama Helstrom.

Subscribers can also expect films such as Boys Don’t Cry, Cleopatra, Deadpool 2, The Devil Wears Prada, Evita, The Fault In Our Stars, The Favourite, Jennifer’s Body, John Tucker Must Die, Moulin Rouge and Romeo and Juliet.

Joe Koeppen from The Walt Disney Company said Star will be “an integral part of Disney+, making it bigger, bolder and more exciting.”

“The arrival of hundreds of TV series and movies including our exclusive Star Originals will make Disney+ the premier destination for high quality entertainment with something for everyone,” he said in a statement.

“Needless to say, all this comes with parental controls to give parents that peace of mind.”

Star will be available on Disney+ in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland plus Australia, New Zealand, and Canada on 23 February.

Here’s the full list of films and shows being added in the UK:

TV SHOWS