Here’s all the LGBTQ+ friendly TV shows coming to Disney+ in the UK

Disney+ have announced the brand new line-up for Star.
The sixth brand to launch on the service, Star will double the amount of content available on Disney+ with productions from Disney’s creative studios, such as Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television.
Over 75 television series will be added including LGBTQ+ favourites such as American Dad, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Desperate Housewives, Family Guy, Grey’s Anatomy, Modern Family, Scandal, Scream Queens, Ugly Betty and The X-Files.
Star have also announced an original thriller-drama from Big Little Lies alum David E. Kelly called Big Sky, which will follow two private detectives as they search for sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver.
It stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jade Pettyjohn, Jesse James Keitel, John Carroll Lynch and Ryan Phillippe.
More original titles include Solar Opposites, an animated sitcom from Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan. Love, Simon spin-off series Love Victor will also be available to stream in its entirety, as well as Hulu’s short-lived Marvel drama Helstrom.
Subscribers can also expect films such as Boys Don’t Cry, Cleopatra, Deadpool 2, The Devil Wears Prada, Evita, The Fault In Our Stars, The Favourite, Jennifer’s Body, John Tucker Must Die, Moulin Rouge and Romeo and Juliet.
Joe Koeppen from The Walt Disney Company said Star will be “an integral part of Disney+, making it bigger, bolder and more exciting.”
“The arrival of hundreds of TV series and movies including our exclusive Star Originals will make Disney+ the premier destination for high quality entertainment with something for everyone,” he said in a statement.
“Needless to say, all this comes with parental controls to give parents that peace of mind.”
Star will be available on Disney+ in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland plus Australia, New Zealand, and Canada on 23 February.
Here’s the full list of films and shows being added in the UK:
TV SHOWS
- According to Jim
- Alias
- American Dad
- Animal Fight Night
- Apocalypse World War War I
- Apocalypse: The Second World War
- Atlanta
- Big Sky
- Black-Ish
- Bloody Tales of Europe
- Bloody Tales of the Tower
- Bones
- Brothers & Sisters
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer
- Buried Secrets of WWII
- Burn Notice
- Castle
- Code Black
- Cougar Town
- Desperate Housewives
- Devious Maids
- Drugs, Inc
- Family Guy
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- Firefly
- Flashforward
- The Fosters
- The Gifted
- Glee
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Helstrom
- The Hot Zone
- How I Met Your Mother
- Inside North Korea’s Dynasty
- The Killing
- LA 92
- Lance
- Lie to Me
- Lost
- Love, Victor
- Mafia Confidential
- Maradona Confidential
- Mars
- Modern Family
- OJ: Made in America
- Perception
- Prison Break
- Raising Hope
- Resurrection
- Revenge
- Rosewood
- Scandal
- Scream Queens
- Scrubs
- Sleepy Hollow
- Snowfall
- Solar Opposites
- Sons of Anarchy
- The Strain
- Terra Nova
- Terriers
- Trust
- Ugly Betty
- Ultimate Survival WWII
- Valley of the Boom
- Witness to Disaster
- WWII Bomb Hunters
- The X-Files
- The 2000s: The Decade We Saw It All
- 24
- 24: Legacy
- The 80s: The Decade That Made Us
- 9/11 Firehouse
- The 90s: The Last Great Decade?
- 9-1-1
FILMS
- The 13th Warrior
- 42 to 1
- 9 to 5
- Adam (2009)
- The Air Up There
- The Alamo
- Anna and the King
- Annapolis
- Another Earth
- Another Stakeout
- Anywhere But Here
- Arachnophobia
- Australia
- Bachelor Party
- Bad Ass
- Bad Company (2002)
- Bad Company (AKA: Tool Shed)
- Bad Girls (1994)
- Bad Times at the El Royale
- Baggage Claim
- The Banger Sisters
- Be Water
- Beaches
- Before and After (1996)
- Belle
- Beloved (1998)
- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
- Best Laid Plans
- Big Trouble
- Billy Bathgate
- Black Nativity
- Borat
- Boys Don’t Cry
- Braveheart
- Breaking and Entering
- Bringing Out the Dead
- Broadcast News
- Brokedown Palace
- Broken Lizard’s Club Dread
- Brothers in Exile
- Brown Sugar
- Bubble Boy
- Bulworth
- Bushwhacked
- Can’t Buy Me Love
- Casanova (2005)
- Catch That Kid
- Cedar Rapids
- Chain Reaction
- Chasing Tyson
- Choke
- The Clearing
- Cleopatra (1963)
- Cocktail
- Cocoon: The Return
- Cold Creek Manor
- The Color of Money
- Come See The Paradise
- The Comebacks
- Commando (1985)
- Con Air
- Conan the Barbarian
- Confetti
- Consenting Adults
- A Cool Dry Place
- Cousin Bette
- Crazy/Beautiful
- Crimson Tide
- The Crucible
- Cyrus
- Damien – Omen II
- The Darjeeling Unlimited
- Dark Water
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
- The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)
- The Day the Series Stopped
- Day Watch
- Deadpool 2
- Dead Presidents
- Deep Rising
- Deion’s Double Play
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Devil’s Due
- Die Hard 2
- Die Hard with a Vengeance
- Double Take
- Down and Out in Beverly Hills
- Down Periscope
- Dragonball: Evolution
- Dreaming of Joseph Lees
- Drive Me Crazy
- The Drop
- Duets
- The East
- Ed Wood
- The Edge
- Encino Man
- Enemy of the State
- Enough Said
- Evita
- Exodus: Gods and Kings
- The Fab Five (2011)
- Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)
- The Fault in Our Stars
- The Favourite
- The Final Conflict
- Firestorm (1998)
- The Fly (1986)
- For the Boys
- Four Falls of Buffalo
- French Connection II
- The French Connection
- From Hell
- Gentlemen Broncos
- A Good Day to Die Hard
- Good Morning, Vietnam
- The Good Son (1993)
- A Good Year
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
- The Great White Hype
- Grosse Pointe Blank
- Guilty As Sin
- Gun Shy
- The Happening
- Here on Earth
- High Fidelity
- High Hells and Low Lifes
- Hitchcock
- Hoffa
- Holy Man
- Hope Springs (2003)
- I Heart Huckabees
- I Love You, Beth Cooper
- I Origins
- I Think I Love My Wife
- Idiocracy
- In America
- In Her Shoes
- Independence Day
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Inventing the Abbotts
- Jennifer’s Body
- The Jewel of the Nile
- John Tucker Must Die
- Johnson Family Vacation
- Jordan Rides the Bus
- Joshua
- Just Married
- Just Wright
- Kingdom Come
- Kissing Jessica Stein
- Kung Pow: Enter the Fist
- Ladyhawke
- The Ladykillers (2004)
- Last Dance (1996)
- Le Divorce
- The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
- The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
- Live Free or Die Hard
- Looking for Richard
- Mad Love (1995)
- The Man From Snowy River
- Margaret
- Martha Marchy May Marlene
- MASH
- Max Payne
- The Maze Runner
- Medicine Man
- Melinda and Melinda
- Metro
- Miami Rhapsody
- Miller’s Crossing
- Moulin Rouge (2001)
- My Father the Hero
- Mystery, Alaska
- The Namesake
- Nature Boy
- Never Die Alone
- The Newton Boys
- Night Watch (2006)
- No Mas
- Nothing to Lose
- Notorious
- Office Space
- One Hour Photo
- Oscar and Lucinda
- The Other Woman (2014)
- Our Family Wedding
- Out to Sea
- Pathfinder (2007)
- Phat Girlz
- Phone Booth
- Planet of the Apes (1968)
- Planet of the Apes (2001)
- Pony Excess
- The Poseidon Adventure (1972)
- Post Grad
- Powder
- The Preacher’s Wife
- Pretty Woman
- Primeval
- The Puppet Masters
- The Pyramid
- Quills
- Quiz Show
- Ravenous
- Rebound
- Renaissance Man
- Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise
- The Ringer
- The Rocker
- Romancing the Stone
- Ruby Sparks
- Runaway Bride
- Rushmore
- Ruthless People
- The Savages
- Say it Isn’t So
- The Scarlet Letter
- Sea of Shadows
- The Secret Life of Bees
- Separate Lies
- The Sessions
- Shadow Conspiracy
- Shallow Hal
- Shining Through
- The Siege
- Signs
- Simon Birch
- A Simple Twist of Fate
- The Sitter (2011)
- Six Days, Seven Nights
- Sleeping with the Enemy
- Solaris
- Someone Like You
- Soul Food
- Spy Hard
- Stakeout
- Starship Troopers
- Stoker
- Super Troopers (2002)
- Surrogates
- Swing Kids
- Taxi (2004)
- Terminal Velocity
- Thank You for Smoking
- There’s Something About Mary
- The Thin Red Line (1999)
- Three Fugitives
- The Three Stooges (2012)
- Titan AE
- Tombstone
- Toys
- Trapped in Paradise
- Tristan & Isolde
- Up Close & Personal
- VI Warshawski
- Veronica Guerin
- The Village (2004)
- Von Ryan’s Express
- Waiting to Exhale
- Waitress
- Waking Life
- The War of the Roses
- The Watch (2012)
- The Waterboy
- The Way Way Back
- What’s Love Got to Do With It
- When a Man Loves a Woman
- White Men Can’t Jump
- William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
- Win Win
- Woman on Top
- Working Girl (1988)
- The X-Files
- The X-Files: I Want to Believe