Heidi N Closet features fellow Drag Race alum in new video for G.A.P.

Excuse us while we listen to G.A.P on repeat!

As 2021 continues to speed on by we’ve found our new favourite quarantine anthem with Heidi N Closet’s new video for G.A.P.

The visual starts out at a dentists office, with Widow Von’Du dealing with an anti-masker Karen at the reception desk while Miss Heidi films.

We then see the 26-year-old drag queen, being put under as she undergoes treatment on her teeth.

As she falls further into sleep we are treated to shots of Heidi and Widow in fierce ensembles and spitting fire rap verses.

The visual delivers lewks, choreography, comedy and awareness from start to finish.

Drag Race fans are also treated to appearances from Jaida Essence Hall, Manila Luzon, Brooke Lynn Hytes and Priyanka.

The single, which stands for Get Away Please, is an iconic parody of the iconic WAP track from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

In an effort to spread awareness surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Heidi delivers clever lyrics like “scrub it up, baby wash your hands” and “put that mask right over your face, you can still breath don’t make that face”.

We stan a health safety queen!

Heidi first teased the release of the GAP at the beginning of February with an epic photo of herself and the featured queens.

Watch the full video for G.A.P. below.