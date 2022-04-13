Heartstopper: Check out the adorable new trailer for Netflix’s queer romance

Love is in the air in the first full-length trailer for Netflix’s Heartstopper.

Based on the beloved webcomic and graphic novel of the same name from Alice Oseman, the queer teen drama follows Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), a “high-strung, openly gay overthinker,” and Nick (Kit Connor), “a cheerful, soft-hearted rugby player”.

As their friendship blossoms into romance, Charlie and Nick, as well as their circle of friends, try and navigate the “ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.”

Produced by See-Saw Films, Heartstopper also stars William Gao as Tao Xu, Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene, Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney and Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson.

The series was directed by Euros Lyn, known for working on shows such as Doctor Who, Black Mirror and Daredevil, and was executive produced by Lyn, Patrick Walters, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman.

In an interview with GAY TIMES, Oseman said it was important for their charming graphic novel – which has garnered a devoted following since it first launched in 2017 – to teach readers “about the issues and tensions that young LGBTQ+ people face”.

“It’s through stories like this that straight and cis people can improve their empathy,” said the author.

“I’ve had so many people reach out to me saying, ‘It’s so nice to see someone like me in this comic just falling in love and having a cute little romance’, but also from people saying, ‘Nick’s journey has helped me come to terms with being bisexual’, and stuff like that. For me, that’s the most wonderful thing.”

Heartstopper premieres 22 April on Netflix.

You can watch the trailer here or below.