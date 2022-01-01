Heartfelt tributes pour in for beloved pop culture icon Betty White

Hollywood delivered emotional tributes in honour of the legendary actress and LGBTQ+ icon Betty White.
On Friday (31 December), TMZ broke the heartbreaking news that the Golden Girls star passed away at her home around 9:30 am. She was just 17 days away from turning 100-years old.
One of the most beloved figures in the entertainment industry, White’s incredible career spanned over nine decades – earning her a Guinness World Record in 2018.
Her most iconic and notable role was as the loveable Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls. The NBC sitcom is widely recognised as one of the greatest and most influential shows of all time. For her work on the beloved series, White won a Primetime Emmy Award.
White was also a long-time supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, having previously said: “I don’t know how people can get so anti-something. Mind your own business, take care of your affairs, and don’t worry about other people so much.”
Since the tragic news, numerous celebrities have come out and shared their emotive tributes to the unforgettable pop culture icon.
White’s The Proposal co-stars – Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds – both released heartfelt statements that highlighted her incredible personality.
“I don’t drink vodka … but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be ok being sad. I’ll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us,” Bullock told Variety.
Reynolds took to Twitter and wrote: “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”
Jennifer Love Hewitt, who starred alongside White in the Hallmark movie The Lost Valentine, uploaded an emotional video of her crying with the caption: “’Heartbroken. My angel. My idol. My friend. I miss you already.’”
Star Trek star George Takei described the acting legend as a “national treasure” in a powerful tweet.
“Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humour, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly,” he wrote.
Halle Berry and Cher echoed similar sentiments while also highlighting her longstanding legacy.
“Thank you for being a friend, Betty! Your INCREDIBLE legacy lives on forever ❤️ You set the standard for so many to follow. May you rest in eternal peace our forever golden girl,” Berry said.
Read more tributes from White’s admirers and peers below.
The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021
What an exceptional life.
I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White.
Sending love to her family, friends and all of us.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021
1) Betty White. Where do I begin? I’ve known her long, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited she was on the show. I had accidentally parked in her parking spot that day. She walks in…
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021
I Watched Her on her first TV Show “Life With Elizabeth”When I Was 7 Yrs Old.When She Did S&C I Got a Chance To Tell Her. I Was Embarrassed cause tears came to my eyes.She put her arms around me, & I Felt 7 again.
Some Ppl Are Called ICONS🙄,
BETTY IS A TRUE ICON.
— Cher (@cher) December 31, 2021
Thank you for being a friend, Betty! Your INCREDIBLE legacy lives on forever ❤️ You set the standard for so many to follow. May you rest in eternal peace our forever golden girl. pic.twitter.com/6tJaaFmLoO
— Halle Berry (@halleberry) December 31, 2021
RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace….you’ve earned your wings ❤️❤️❤https://t.co/7wpeLHgySy
— Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 31, 2021
Let me add absolutely nothing to the conversation to say that The Golden Girls is, without exaggeration, the greatest TV series of all time. I am genuinely grateful for them and for that show. ❤️
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 31, 2021
99 years here and millions of laughs left behind. Pretty fantastic. pic.twitter.com/usm2P9y9cR
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 31, 2021
We are saddened to learn of the passing of Emmy-winner, the legendary Betty White, at age 99. The Television Academy sends its condolences to Betty’s loved ones. pic.twitter.com/tuttthHyZf
— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) December 31, 2021
Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.
— President Biden (@POTUS) December 31, 2021
Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021
We are heartbroken over the death of Betty White, a longtime friend of GLAAD and supporter of LGBTQ equality and acceptance. Our hearts go out to her loved ones and fans.
Thank you for being a friend, Betty. 💔 pic.twitter.com/m9nSJGb7o8
— GLAAD (@glaad) December 31, 2021
RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end.
— Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021
