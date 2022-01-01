Heartfelt tributes pour in for beloved pop culture icon Betty White

Hollywood delivered emotional tributes in honour of the legendary actress and LGBTQ+ icon Betty White.

On Friday (31 December), TMZ broke the heartbreaking news that the Golden Girls star passed away at her home around 9:30 am. She was just 17 days away from turning 100-years old.

One of the most beloved figures in the entertainment industry, White’s incredible career spanned over nine decades – earning her a Guinness World Record in 2018.

Her most iconic and notable role was as the loveable Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls. The NBC sitcom is widely recognised as one of the greatest and most influential shows of all time. For her work on the beloved series, White won a Primetime Emmy Award.

White was also a long-time supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, having previously said: “I don’t know how people can get so anti-something. Mind your own business, take care of your affairs, and don’t worry about other people so much.”

Since the tragic news, numerous celebrities have come out and shared their emotive tributes to the unforgettable pop culture icon.

White’s The Proposal co-stars – Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds – both released heartfelt statements that highlighted her incredible personality.

“I don’t drink vodka … but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be ok being sad. I’ll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us,” Bullock told Variety.