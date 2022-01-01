Culture

Heartfelt tributes pour in for beloved pop culture icon Betty White

By Jordan Robledo

ABC

Hollywood delivered emotional tributes in honour of the legendary actress and LGBTQ+ icon Betty White.

On Friday (31 December), TMZ broke the heartbreaking news that the Golden Girls star passed away at her home around 9:30 am. She was just 17 days away from turning 100-years old.

One of the most beloved figures in the entertainment industry, White’s incredible career spanned over nine decades – earning her a Guinness World Record in 2018.

Her most iconic and notable role was as the loveable Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls. The NBC sitcom is widely recognised as one of the greatest and most influential shows of all time. For her work on the beloved series, White won a Primetime Emmy Award.

White was also a long-time supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, having previously said: “I don’t know how people can get so anti-something. Mind your own business, take care of your affairs, and don’t worry about other people so much.”

Since the tragic news, numerous celebrities have come out and shared their emotive tributes to the unforgettable pop culture icon.

White’s The Proposal co-stars – Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds – both released heartfelt statements that highlighted her incredible personality.

“I don’t drink vodka … but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be ok being sad. I’ll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us,” Bullock told Variety.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Betty White (@bettymwhite)

Reynolds took to Twitter and wrote: “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt, who starred alongside White in the Hallmark movie The Lost Valentine, uploaded an emotional video of her crying with the caption: “’Heartbroken. My angel. My idol. My friend. I miss you already.’”

Star Trek star George Takei described the acting legend as a “national treasure” in a powerful tweet.

“Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humour, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly,” he wrote.

Halle Berry and Cher echoed similar sentiments while also highlighting her longstanding legacy.

“Thank you for being a friend, Betty! Your INCREDIBLE legacy lives on forever ❤️ You set the standard for so many to follow. May you rest in eternal peace our forever golden girl,” Berry said.

Read more tributes from White’s admirers and peers below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)

 