HBO release intense trailer for Jules-centric episode of Euphoria

The first trailer for the Jules-focused episode of Euphoria has landed.

According to a press release, the episode – titled F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob – follows Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) “over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year.”

The intense teaser includes footage from the first season of the HBO drama, as well as some new clips of Schafer.

Trouble Don’t Last Always, the first special, premiered to widespread critical acclaim last year.

Zendaya returned as her character Rue, while Colmon Domingo reprised his role as her mentor and drug sponsor Ali.

Filming for the second season of Euphoria came to a halt in 2020 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. In a previous interview, Zendaya said the episodes came to fruition as “something to live on until we can go into season two.”

“We’re trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season two that we’re all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want, but also still being very safe,” she explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Zendaya also said the cast and crew were “headed into season two,” and had even conducted “table reads and wardrobe fittings” before being shut down, “two days before we were about to start the first day of shooting.”

Euphoria became the breakout television hit of 2019, with praise aimed at the show’s nuanced characters and representation of the modern LGBTQ+ experience.

For her performance as Rue, Zendaya became the youngest person in history to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob premieres on HBO this Sunday (24 January) – watch the trailer here or below.