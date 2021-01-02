HBO Max’s Gossip Girl Reboot unveils descriptions of new characters

Hello, upper east siders!
After weeks of teasing with on set photos and Q&A’s, Gossip Girl fans are finally treated to the new Upper East Siders.
In true Gossip Girl fashion, the characters have been formally introduced via Instagram by their name and an attribute that will represent them in the upcoming series.
If you weren’t already excited for the revival then these cast photos will definitely put you in the mood.
Jordan Alexander will be playing Julien Calloway: Influence.
Savannah Smith is Monet de Haan: Power
Zión Moreno will be starring as Luna La: Style
Thomas Doherty will play Max Wolfe: Freedom
Emily Alyn Lind is Audrey Hope: Grace
Tavi Gevinson will play Kate Keller: Ambition.
Eli Brown stars as Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV: Privilege
Evan Mock plays Akeno “Aki” Menzies: Innocence
Whitney Peak will be portraying Zoya Lottt: Perspective
The ten-episode revival is set to air on HBO’s streaming service, HBO Max, and it will be set “eight years after the original website went dark”
It will address “just how much social media – and the landscape of New York – has changed in the intervening years”.
At the 2019 Vulture Festival, show-runner Josha Safran discussed the diversity of the rebooted series.
“This time around the leads are non-white. There’s a lot of queer content on this show.
“It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that.”
Safran added: “There was not a lot of representation the first time around on the show. I was the only gay writer.”
During a Twitter Q&A in November, Safran gave fans a sneak peek in the show’s mature content stating: “GG is a classy woman. She will be TV-MA, I imagine, but she will never just show something just because she can.”
We can’t wait to see what these new Upper East Siders get into.