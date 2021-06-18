HBO Max renews ballroom competition series Legendary for a third season

Legendary will return for a third season at HBO Max.

The reality competition show, which features voguing houses as they compete in a series of battles for a $100,000 cash prize, has received widespread critical acclaim since its 2020 premiere.

According to reports, judges Leiomy Maldonado (Pose), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Law Roach (America’s Next Top Model) and Grammy-winning chart-topper Megan Thee Stallion will all return, as well as DJ Mike Q and Dashaun Wesley, the Master of Ceremonies.

“We’ve only begun to scratch the surface when it comes to showcasing the beautiful world that is ballroom,” said Jennifer O’Connell, Executive VP of Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family Programming at HBO Max.

“We are excited to work with our partners at Scout again to take this show to even greater heights in season three and continuing to shine a light on these compelling stories.”

Rob Eric, Chief Creative Officer and Executive Producer at Scout Productions, added: “We are thrilled to return with our friends at HBO Max, as well as our iconic judges and MC Dashaun Wesley, for a third season.

“We can’t wait for the next season’s talent to set the bar even higher as we continue to showcase the fabulous world of ballroom.”

When we spoke with Dashaun earlier this year, he discussed how shows such as Legendary and Pose have both brought ballroom culture back into the mainstream, and how he wants them to impact the industry moving forward.

“Moving forward I want [Legendary and Pose] to let everyone in the world know that this is a community that has been around for so long,” Dashaun told GAY TIMES.

“For so many years people never knew about us. We’ve been existing for years and years and years and now we have the opportunity to represent ourselves. I feel like Legendary and Pose now present a space for more shows to come.”

Dashaun continued to explain: “It presents more platforms for shows who are part of our culture and our scenes to move on and be better and great. I’m hoping that even more shows come about this and more stories are being told.”

You can read our full interview with Dashaun Wesley here.

The first two seasons of Legendary are now available to stream on HBO Max.