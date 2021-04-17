HBO Max drops a jaw-dropping teaser trailer for Legendary season two

Time to head to the ball.

HBO Max has just unveiled the teaser trailer for the upcoming season of Legendary and we are absolutely living.

The gag-worthy trailer starts off with a voice-over from Megan Thee Stallion saying “It’s time bitches”. We are then treated to sickening visuals, routines, and themed extravaganzas.

This season will feature ten voguing houses that are sure to leave us shook.

The contestants will compete in a series of “unbelievable” battles and showcase high fashion lewks on the runway in order to achieve “legendary status” and cash prize of $100,000.

The groundbreaking show highlights the incredible talent of the LGBTQ+ community in Ballroom, while also inviting viewers into the world of the countercultural phenomenon to better understand its history and cultural impact.

Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as MC duties from Dashaun Wesley are back for season two.

Guest judges for this season include Tiffany Haddish, Amiyah Scott, Taraji P. Henson, Nicco Annan, Normani, Adam Lambert, and Demi Lovato.

Megan took to Instagram to promote the new season with the caption, stating: “Category is…make it drop or get the chop! Season 2 of Legendary begins May 6 on HBO Max hotties y’all tuning in.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Check out the teaser trailer and the ten competing houses below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

House of Balenciaga

House of Chanel

House of Garcon

House of Icon

House of Luxe

House of Milan

House of Mugler

House of Oricci

House of Prodigy

House of Tisci