HBO drops new teaser trailers for Euphoria season 2

Attention Euphoria fans! two new teaser trailers for the upcoming second season has just been released.
With less than a month till the season two premiere of Euphoria, fans have been itching for more news surrounding its characters and storylines.
On Tuesday morning (14 December) two trailers were released on social media that features new scenes and more questions.
In one of the clips, Zendaya’s character Rue is giving a monologue about the trivial nature of being young.
“When you’re younger, everything feels so permanent. But as you get older, you realise nothing is,” she said.
The short teaser then showcases an array of clips featuring our favourite characters in emotional situations.
In the second teaser, the dynamic between Rue and Jules is explored as it highlights the miscommunication between the two.
“Is there something you’re not telling me,” Jules said.
In the follow-up scene, Rue can be seen saying: “In all fairness, I had no intentions on staying clean.”
With three trailers making the rounds it’s safe to say that season two is going to be a wild ride.
New teaser for season 2 of ‘EUPHORIA’. pic.twitter.com/ybRVNWLGfa
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 14, 2021
@HBOSEASON 2. JANUARY 9 ON @HBOMAX.♬ Promoted Music
Earlier this year, Zendaya gave fans a sneak peek into what they can expect from her complicated character in an interview with Teen Vogue.
“It’s a difficult season, I’m kinda in the middle of it. I had like a 2:30 a.m. wrap time last night, we’re in the thick of it. But, you know, the show was intense,” she explained.
The 24-year-old also discussed the importance of her character Rue and the series’ challenging material.
“It’s definitely challenging, it’s a challenging season. It’s gonna be hard and it’s gonna be devastating sometimes, but I think Rue really deserves all of that care when it comes to her character, because I think she represents a lot for so many people,” she said.
“I hope to make those people proud with our depictions of Rue [and] where all the characters go. I think this season not going to be easy, though. It’s not going to be a fun watch, I don’t think. Sometimes.”
Euphoria is set to arrive on 9 January and the first trailer can be watched below or by clicking here.
In the UK, the series will air weekly from 10 January on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW, which you can subscribe to by clicking here.