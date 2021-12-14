HBO drops new teaser trailers for Euphoria season 2

Attention Euphoria fans! two new teaser trailers for the upcoming second season has just been released.

With less than a month till the season two premiere of Euphoria, fans have been itching for more news surrounding its characters and storylines.

On Tuesday morning (14 December) two trailers were released on social media that features new scenes and more questions.

In one of the clips, Zendaya’s character Rue is giving a monologue about the trivial nature of being young.

“When you’re younger, everything feels so permanent. But as you get older, you realise nothing is,” she said.

The short teaser then showcases an array of clips featuring our favourite characters in emotional situations.

In the second teaser, the dynamic between Rue and Jules is explored as it highlights the miscommunication between the two.

“Is there something you’re not telling me,” Jules said.

In the follow-up scene, Rue can be seen saying: “In all fairness, I had no intentions on staying clean.”

With three trailers making the rounds it’s safe to say that season two is going to be a wild ride.