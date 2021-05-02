Hayley Kiyoko has gloriously returned with new single Found My Friends

Kiyoko also dropped an accompanying video for the record, that elevates the song’s message to new heights.

Taking place at the historic Millennium Biltmore Hotel, Kiyoko embodies the emotive lyrics as she performed intricate choreography throughout the halls.

The Girls Like Girls singer also stepped into the director chair for the video which was shot on a 16mm film.

When it came to the creation of the video Kiyoko described the visual as a moment of being “fully present.”

“The video concept for ‘Found My Friends’ was to capture a moment of being fully present in the moment and working through a feeling. Whether it’s excitement, joy, or fear – it’s about taking control and owning it,” she explained.

“Color is always a huge inspiration and so it was truly a dream come true to have the opportunity to shoot this video entirely on film. Shooting on film captures color differently than digital but can be a very challenging process because the lighting has to be perfect, the number of takes is limited, and you can’t see the true outcome until you are in the editing room.

“I am so grateful for our crew who worked hard to pull it all off, especially while still following all the CDC Covid protocol to keep everyone safe on set.”

Watch the full video for Found My Friends below and listen to the track here.