Harry Styles set to film two sex scenes in upcoming My Policeman film

Harry Styles is reportedly set to bare it all in his upcoming film My Policeman.

According to a report from The Sun, the Golden singer and his co-star David Dawson will be filming two intimate love scenes for the highly anticipated movie.

“Harry will be having sex on screen and they want it to look as real as possible. The plan is to shoot two romps between Harry and David, then another scene where Harry is naked on his own,” an insider revealed.

“Not much is going to be left to the imagination. Harry is throwing himself into this new role and is really excited about the challenge, even though it’s a daunting task.

The source also reveals that Styles is eager to showcase his range and skew the public’s perception of him.

“He always wants to do things that people wouldn’t expect and challenge what people think about him – and this film will really do that,” they stated.

The Crown’s Emma Corrin is also set to star alongside Styles and Dawson as Marion.

My Policeman is based on the critically-acclaimed LGBTQ+ novel by Bethan Roberts.

Set in 1950s Brighton, England, the story follows Marion, a schoolteacher, who falls in love with a policeman called Tom.

Tom, however, develops feelings for a museum curator named Patrick, who opens his eyes to a sophisticated new world.

Due to the social constraints of the era, he decides that it is safer for him to marry Marion, and the two lovers are forced to share him until one of them breaks.

Acclaimed director Michael Grandage, is directing the film with Greg Berlanti tapped in as producer and Ron Nyswaner writing the screenplay.

My Policeman is currently filming in Brighton.