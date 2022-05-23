Harry Styles says filming sex scenes felt “like giving a part of myself away”

Harry Styles has revealed what it was like to film sex scenes for his upcoming films My Policeman and Don’t Worry Darling.

The two movies are scheduled for release this year, with the former being a period drama about a married policeman who has an affair with another man during the 1950s, and the latter being about a utopian community in America that is hiding a dark secret.

The former One Direction star has stated that My Policeman’s sex scenes are more intense than Don’t Worry Darling’s and that filming them felt “like giving a part of myself away”.

“It does feel vulnerable,” he told Howard Stern during an interview about his new album. “I’d never kissed anyone on camera before and it felt like giving a part of myself away in some ways. I think the most important thing in that stuff is trust. I think if you speak about it properly with everyone that’s involved [that helps].”

Harry explained that being able to trust the director is a big help when on set, as well as ensuring that the scene is taken seriously.

“If you remember that the most important thing on the set is the two human beings doing it,” the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker further stated. “If at any point either one of you is uncomfortable, I think having the conversation where it’s like, ‘It doesn’t matter if they’re getting great stuff, if you don’t feel good, you tell me and we’ll stop.’”

The singer-songwriter said that acting is “very uncomfortable at times” and that “you have to trust a lot.”

He added: “It requires a lot of trust if you want to give it everything. I think being able to trust your director is a gift. That was very helpful. It really meant for kind of a really nice experience working on that movie.”

Don’t Worry Darling features no nudity, Harry confirmed, though there is some in My Policeman.

“There’s no peen in the final cut,” he continued. “There’s bum bum… I don’t think the peen was intended to be involved. The peen, it was pre-negotiated that that would remain my own.”

The trailer for My Policeman is yet to be released but you can watch My Policeman’s below or by clicking here.