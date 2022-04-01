Harry Styles releases his best video yet for wistful new single As It Was

Harry Styles has officially launched his third era.

On 1 April, the British singer released his hotly-anticipated new single, As It Was, a vulnerable yet energetic new-wave and synthpop-inspired anthem in which he seemingly reflects on his loneliness in relation to his ever-growing fame.

“In this world, it’s just us, you know it’s not the same as it was,” he sings in the chorus, with the second verse including sorrowful lyrics such as, “Answer the phone, Harry, you’re no good alone. Why are you sitting at home on the floor? What kind of pills are you on?”

The accompanying music video, helmed by Ukranian director Tanu Muino, sees Harry join a female partner on a turning platform as he performs choreography across a city.

In a statement, Munio praised Harry and said directing the star was “a bucket list dream come true for me as he’s my favourite performer.”

“Shooting him was bittersweet as it was one of the happiest days of my life, but on the second day of the shoot, my country Ukraine was invaded so you can imagine the insane emotions we had while shooting,” he said.

“Me and my team from Ukraine poured so much love into this video and you can see it on screen. It will be a music video I will never forget and now I can happily retire.”

As It Was is the first single from Harry’s upcoming third studio album, Harry’s House. The 13-track collection will be the follow-up to 2019’s Fine Line, which included singles such as Lights Up, Adore You, Falling, Golden and Watermelon Sugar. The latter became his first number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

The acclaimed album also received three nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards: Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video (Adore You) and Best Pop Solo Performance, which he won for Watermelon Sugar.

Later this year, Harry will headline the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and is embarking on a tour in the UK with support from Mitski.

He will also star in two anticipated films: Don’t Worry Darling, a psychological thriller from Olivia Wilde also starring Florence Pugh; and My Policeman, a romantic drama based on Bethan Roberts’ gay novel of the same name.

Set in 1950s Brighton, the latter sees Harry play the film’s lead character Tom, a gay policeman who marries a school teacher called Marion while being in a relationship with Patrick, a museum curator.

My Policeman also stars Emma Corrin as Marion, David Dawson as Patrick, Linus Roache as an older version of Tom, Gina McKee as an older version of Marion and Rupert Everett as an older version of Patrick.

Harry’s House is due for release 20 May. As It Was is now available on all streaming platforms. You can watch the incredible music video here or below.