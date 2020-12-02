Harry Styles mocks conservative trolls who took issue with his Vogue cover in best possible way

Harry Styles has hit back at the conservative trolls who took issue with his recent Vogue photoshoot.

Last month, the Watermelon Sugar singer became the first ever male to cover the fashion publication, where he wore a sleek tuxedo jacket and a gorgeous floor-length Gucci dress.

While the shoot earned praise for continuing the conversation around gendered clothing, prominent right-winger trolls such as Candace Owens, Ben Shapiro and Donald Trump Jr. called it an “attack” on masculinity.

Owens, who thinks the Black Lives Matter movement is a “terrorist” organisation, wrote on Twitter: “There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this.

“In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

And Shapiro, who believes transgender people suffer from a mental illness, said: “Anyone who pretends that it is not a referendum on masculinity for men to don floofy dresses is treating you as a full-on idiot.

“Masculinity and femininity exist. Outward indicators of masculinity and femininity exist in nearly every human culture. Boys are taught to be more masculine in virtually every human culture because the role of men is not always the same as the role of women.”

Stars leaped to his defence, including Jameela Jamil, Elijah Wood, Bob the Drag Queen, Trixie Mattel, Misha Collins, Zach Braff, Wheatus, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Olivia Wilde.

Harry remained silent, at first, but has now clapped back in the best way.

The 26-year-old shared a photo from his Variety cover story, wearing a Palomo Spain ensemble while eating a banana, and referenced Owens’ tweet with the caption: “Bring back manly men.”