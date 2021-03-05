Harry Styles’ love interest in My Policeman film has been announced

When can we buy our tickets?!

Casting news has been announced surrounding the highly anticipated film My Policeman.

Entertainment journalist Baz Bamigboye took to Twitter to give the tea on who will play Harry Styles male love interest, Patrick Hazelwood.

Luther actor, David Dawson have snagged the role of Patrick with the iconic Rupert Everett set to play the older version.

Bamigboye also revealed who will play the older versions of Harry Styles’ Tom and Emma Corrin’s Marion.

Linus Roache, who is known for his work in Homeland, will be playing an older Tom.

Catherine the Great actress Gina McKee, will be stepping into the role of Marion, 40 years later.

Now we just need a release date and we’ll be golden!