Harry Styles’ love interest in My Policeman film has been announced

When can we buy our tickets?!
Casting news has been announced surrounding the highly anticipated film My Policeman.
Entertainment journalist Baz Bamigboye took to Twitter to give the tea on who will play Harry Styles male love interest, Patrick Hazelwood.
Luther actor, David Dawson have snagged the role of Patrick with the iconic Rupert Everett set to play the older version.
Bamigboye also revealed who will play the older versions of Harry Styles’ Tom and Emma Corrin’s Marion.
Linus Roache, who is known for his work in Homeland, will be playing an older Tom.
Catherine the Great actress Gina McKee, will be stepping into the role of Marion, 40 years later.
#DavidDawson to play Patrick Hazelwood – lover of @Harry_Styles character PC TomBurgess – in #MyPoliceman. #RupertEverett ( @rufus200 ) to play older Patrick . @MichaelGrandage directs @AmazonStudios film about sexual mores of the 1950s & criminalisation of homosexuality .3/3 pic.twitter.com/b4846nYHbE
— Baz Bamigboye 💙 (@BazBam) March 4, 2021
#GinaMcKee cast to play older *Marion* – @goldenglobes winner #EmmaCorrin plays her 40 years earlier in 1950s – in director @MichaelGrandage film of @BethanRoberts8 novel #MyPoliceman. Shooting begins on @AmazonStudios prod April 12. 1/3. pic.twitter.com/uPH5WOnycv
— Baz Bamigboye 💙 (@BazBam) March 4, 2021
Now we just need a release date and we’ll be golden!
My Policeman is based on the critically-acclaimed LGBTQ+ novel by Bethan Roberts.
Set in 1950s Brighton, England, the story follows Marion, a schoolteacher, who falls in love with a policeman called Tom.
Tom, however, develops feelings for a museum curator named Patrick, who opens his eyes to a sophisticated new world.
Due to the social constraints of the era, he decides that it is safer for him to marry Marion, and the two lovers are forced to share him until one of them breaks.
Although the story is set in the 1950s, it takes place in the 1990s, when an elderly Patrick arrives at Marion and Tom’s home, triggering flashbacks of the events from 40 years ago.
Acclaimed director Michael Grandage, will be directing the film with Ron Nyswaner set to write the screenplay and Greg Berlanti producing.
A release date for the film has yet to be announced.